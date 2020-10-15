Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury clash over plans to start a family

The couple have opened up about their future

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have clashed over their plans to start a family.

On Thursday night’s episode of Love Island: What Happens Next, the couple open up about their plans for the future – which includes marriage and children.

In a teaser clip for the episode, Molly-Mae said: “We are so excited for what the future holds I cannot even explain to you we talk about it every single day.”

Tommy then said: “Yeah, I 100 per cent in 10 years time I would definitely like to see myself married with kids. Four kids, five kids, 20 kids or whatever?”

Clearly shocked by Tommy’s suggestion, Molly said, “Five kids?!” and the boxer replied: “Well, yeah, I want an army of kids.”

The 21-year-old then shut down Tommy’s plans to have a big family by saying: “No that’s not happening. We are not doing five kids – two maximum.”

The couple also opened up about the prospect of marriage, and Molly said: “I mean I am literally just waiting for the ring now. No I am joking not just yet…”

“Not just yet, soon, whenever, whenever you want? Now? No, I am joking.”

The Love Island stars then walked by a jewellery shop, and Molly told Tommy: “You know I want it to be big and extravagant. I don’t do things by halves.”

Love Island: What Happened Next will air tonight at 9pm on ITV2.