Former Miss Ireland Aoife O’Sullivan reveals she’s lost her job due to the coronavirus pandemic

Former Miss Ireland Aoife O’Sullivan has revealed that she lost her job this week, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cork beauty had been teaching first and second class at Minane Bridge National School in Cork, before the coronavirus outbreak hit Ireland.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, the 25-year-old confessed: “I’m actually going to be on the hunt for a job again now.”

“I had a job in the school but due to the coronavirus, a lady who was on a career break travelling had to come home, so it’s just unfortunate the way it worked out.”

“I don’t mind, so far in my teaching career I’ve been in a different place every year but you learn so much from all the different environments, especially while I’m young.”

“This has taught me a whole new outlook in life and reminded me there is no need to rush,” she continued. “I will be looking, but I know if I don’t get a job just yet it’s not the end of the world.”

“I have modelling as well and I’m so lucky I have the luxury of having a home and no rent at the moment so I can do that without having to worry about it too much.”

Business woman, model and influencer Holly Carpenter is this week’s guest on #GossChats.

The Dublin star talks everything from dating during lockdown, re-discovering herself during the pandemic, and how she deals with online trolling.

#GossChats is sponsored by top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.