Rubberbandits star Blindboy has ditched his famous plastic bag mask

The podcaster has switched it for something else

Rubberbandits star Blindboy Boatclub has ditched his famous plastic bag mask for a cotton alternative.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Limerick native hasn’t been able to host any of his live podcast gigs – so he’s been live streaming online instead.

Speaking to Ray D’Arcy on RTÉ Radio One, Blindboy explained: “My industry and my job has been massively affected because I can’t do gigs but it’s not in my control.”

“If I react to it, that means I’ll allow myself to get very anxious, to get very worried, very angry which are completely normal things. But instead of reacting to it, I’m going, ‘how can I be proactive to it?'”

Blindboy then explained that he’s had to switch his plastic bag mask for a cotton alternative on his livestreams, as his OG mask was reflecting light “in quite an ugly fashion”.

“It’s now a cotton bag but it’s a cotton replica of a plastic JC’s bag from 2014. And I’m very happy with that,” he added.

