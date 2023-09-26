Travis Kelce receives huge social media boost after being linked to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce gained over 300,000 followers on Instagram, just 24 hours after Taylor Swift was seen at his game on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs player and the pop singer first sparked dating rumours earlier this month, after it was reported they had been “quietly hanging out”.

The pair appeared to confirm their relationship over the weekend, when Taylor was spotted at a Chief’s game with Travis’ mum.

Later that night, the rumoured couple were spotted driving around Kansas City in a red convertible.

Travis’ social media has since blown up by over 300,000 followers.

The sale of his merchandise also went up by 400%, and his jersey became one of the top five best-selling jerseys in the NFL.

Fans have dubbed this the “Taylor Swift Effect,” as Travis’ Instagram account now has over 3 million followers.

Joe Pamplino, Sports and business investor tweeted a list of things that happened over night for Travis and his team.

He wrote: “Travis Kelce has had a busy 24 hours: • 7 catches for 69 yards and a TD • Gained 300,000+ social media followers • +400% increase in merchandise sales • Top 5 selling jersey in the NFL

“That’s the Taylor Swift effect.”

Travis Kelce has had a busy 24 hours: • 7 catches for 69 yards and a TD

• Gained 300,000+ social media followers

• +400% increase in merchandise sales

That's the Taylor Swift effect 🤯

A spokesperson for the online retail company, Fanatics, told TMZ that the NFL star’s jersey hit the top-five best selling jerseys mark since Sunday afternoon.

They said: “Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites.”

A limited edition red replica of Travis’ jersey is available on the NFL website, which costs €122.

However, good news for Swifties buying the jersey; in the event that their romance is short-lived, the website has a 90-day return policy!

According to The Messenger, the rumoured couple recently linked up after Travis tried to give Taylor his phone number at one of her recent Eras Tour concerts.

A source told the outlet: “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

Travis teased the romance rumours during an August 31 episode of his ‘New Heights’ podcast, in which he confirmed he was recently in New York.

He said: “What did I do? I can’t remember. I don’t think I did much.”

His brother later asked Travis whether or not he “found out what Taylor Swift thinks” of his new mustache.

Travis replied with a laugh: “Um, yeah we are not going to bring up Taylor Swift in this episode. But something tells me she is going to like it.”

Prior to her rumoured relationship with Travis, it had been reported that Taylor briefly rekindled her romance with 1975 frontman Matty Healy.