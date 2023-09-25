Taylor Swift fuels rumours she’s dating NFL star Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has fuelled rumours she’s dating NFL star Travis Kelce.

The singer was first linked to the Kansas City Chiefs player earlier this month, after it was reported they had been “quietly hanging out”.

On Sunday night, Taylor was spotted supporting the Kansas City Chiefs in their game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium – and she sat in Travis’ suite next to his mother Donna.

After the Chiefs beat the Bears 41-10, Taylor and Travis were spotted looking cosy as they left the game together.

According to The Messenger, the rumoured couple recently linked up after Travis tried to give Taylor his phone number at one of her recent Eras Tour concerts.

A source told the outlet: “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

Travis teased the romance rumours during an August 31 episode of his ‘New Heights’ podcast, in which he confirmed he was recently in New York.

He said: “What did I do? I can’t remember. I don’t think I did much.”

His brother later asked Travis whether or not he “found out what Taylor Swift thinks” of his new mustache.

Travis replied with a laugh: “Um, yeah we are not going to bring up Taylor Swift in this episode. But something tells me she is going to like it.”

Prior to her rumoured relationship with Travis, it had been reported that Taylor briefly rekindled her romance with 1975 frontman Matty Healy.