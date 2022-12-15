Celebrity Babies Who Were Born In 2022

It’s been quite the year for welcoming little ones to the world of showbiz.

We’ve rounded up some of the celebrity babies that have been born this year so far.

Take a look:

Amy Walsh and Toby Alexander-Smith

Amy Walsh and her now-fiancé Toby Alexander-Smith announced the birth of their first child in January.

The couple announced the news via Instagram at the time, writing: “Well… it’s been a busy week! Hope you all had a good one. HAPPY NEW YEAR from the three of us.”

In August, the couple announced that the 31-year-old, who played villain Gray Atkins in EastEnders, proposed to Amy, who plays Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale, on a late-night beach walk.

Kaya Scodelario

Kaya Scodelario and her husband Benjamin Walker welcomed their second child together in January.

The Skins star announced the news via Instagram, writing: “You made it here little one ✨ Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts & in our home 💕 Plus poop and puke, lots of that too.”

Kaya, who shot to fame on E4’s Skins, already shares a son with her husband of six years Benjamin.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child together via surrogate in January.

The couple named their baby daughter Malti Maria Chopra Jonas.

They tied-the-knot in India back in 2018.

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed twins in January.

The couple are already parents to two-year-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni.

The 34-year-old and her film director beau Justin tied-the-knot in 2010.

Julia Stiles

Julia Stiles and her husband Preston J. Cook welcomed their second child together in January.

The 10 Things I Hate About You actress announced the news via Instagram, writing: “Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo! ✨ The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be. 💖”

Julia and Preston got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2015, after meeting on the set of her film Go With Me.

The couple tied-the-knot on a beach in Seattle back in September 2017, and were expecting their now-five-year-old son Strummer at the time.

Sid Owen and Victoria Shores

Sid Owen and his fiancée Victoria Shores welcomed their first child together in January.

The actor, best known for his role as Ricky Butcher on EastEnders from 1988 until 2012, shared the news via Instagram, writing: “Been a long a day. But. Can I say. I love you Victoria. Thank you for our baby.”

While the almost-one-year-old is Sid’s first child, Victoria shares two kids with her ex-husband, whom she was married to for nearly two decades.

Eve

Eve welcomed her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper on February 1.

Alongside a photo of her newborn son, the 43-year-old wrote: “Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙 Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper 💙 Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨”

Eve and her husband Maximillion began dating in 2010.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Day in 2013 and tied-the-knot in Ibiza in June 2014.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together on February 2.

Their seven-month-old’s name has yet to be revealed.

The couple are already parents to a four-year-old daughter named Stormi.

They have been dating on-off since 2017.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her husband Jason Statham reportedly welcomed their second child together in February.

According to the MailOnline on February 5, the 34-year-old model gave birth to a baby girl “two days ago” in London.

The couple are already parents to their four-year-old son Jack, who was born back in 2017.

Rosie and Jason, who currently live in LA, first started dating back in 2010.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney welcome their first child together in February.

According to TMZ, the actress gave birth in Los Angeles County.

The couple named their baby boy Cy – after the American painter Cy Twombly.

Chloe Goodman and Grant Hall

Chloe Goodman and her fiancé Grant Hall welcomed their second child together in February.

“Grant and I are overjoyed to announce the news that we’ve welcomed a healthy baby boy to the family,” she told OK! magazine.

“Isla is so excited to be a big sister. There’s been a few complications, but once I’m fully healed I’ll be sharing the full story.”

The 28-year-old first found fame as a Page 3 model, before appearing on the first ever series of Ex On The Beach in 2014.

Dani Harmer and Simon Brough

Dani Harmer and her partner Simon Brough welcomed their first child together in February.

The actress, who famously played Tracy Beaker in the hit CBBC show, announced the exciting news via Instagram.

The 33-year-old shared a sweet snap of her newborn son alongside the caption: “💙Rowan Leon James Brough💙 7.2.22 10:49am 8lbs 3oz 👶🏻xx”

The couple welcomed their first child – a daughter named Avarie-Belle in 2016.

Becca Tobin and Zach Martin

Becca Tobin and her husband Zach Martin welcomed their second child together via surrogate in February.

The actress, who is best known for her role as Kitty Wilde Glee, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her husband Zach Martin leaving the hospital with their newborn son.

She wrote: “Welcome to the world, Ford. 💙 Rutherford ‘Ford’ Thomas Martin is here and life is already so much sweeter. It took him five years to get here, but it’s been worth every minute,” the 36-year-old added.

“Thank you to our amazing surrogate for bringing him here safely surrounded by so much love.”

Scarlett Byrne and Cooper Hefner

Scarlett Byrne and her husband Cooper Hefner welcomed twins in March.

The actress, who is best known for playing Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter film franchise, wrote on Instagram: “My heart grew twice as much this weekend as Cooper and I welcomed our daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world.”

Scarlett and Cooper started dating in 2014, and they got engaged the following year.

The couple tied the knot back in 2019, and are also parents to a 19-month-old daughter named Betsy Rose.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth

It was first reported that Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth had welcomed their first child together in April.

In photos published by Page Six at the time, the couple were seen out for a walk with their newborn in Pasadena, California.

Shia and Mia have dated on-off since 2012, after meeting on the set of Lars von Trier’s NC-17 drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II.

The couple got married in 2016, but called it quits on their romance just two years later.

Darren Criss and Mia Swier

Darren Criss and his wife Mia Swier welcomed their first child together on April 11.

The couple named their baby daughter Bluesy Belle Criss.

The Glee actor proposed to his longtime love in January 2018 after seven and a half years together, and the couple tied the knot the following year.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcomed their third child, a son named Otto, on April 16.

The podcaster announced the news via Instagram, writing: “We are so happy to announce that our beautiful boy arrived safely on Monday evening. Bursting with love he is the perfect addition to our family ❤️.”

Vogue and Spencer already share two children – a son named Theodore and a daughter named Gigi.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez had been expecting twins in April; however, their baby boy tragically passed away after birth.

The couple are yet to announce a name for their baby girl, as they continue to grieve her twin brother.

The Manchester United footballer and his girlfriend, who have been dating since 2016, are already parents to a 4-year-old daughter named Alana.

The sports star is also father to son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Mateo and Eva, 4, who he welcomed via surrogacy.

Catherine Tyldesley and Tom Pitfield

Catherine Tyldesley and her husband Tom Pitfield welcomed their first child together in April.

The Coronation Street actress shared the news via Instagram at the time, writing: “We are so happy to announce that our beautiful daughter has arrived. We are grateful beyond words and feel overjoyed that our family is complete.”

Catherine and Tom tied the knot in May 2016, and they are also parents to a son named Alfie.

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen welcomed his second child via surrogacy in April.

The Bravo boss shared the happy news via Instagram, alongside a photo of him holding his newborn baby girl, writing: “HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!”

“Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!” he continued.

“Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

Cara Kilbey and Daniel Harris

Cara Kilbey and her boyfriend Daniel Harris welcomed their third child together in May.

The former TOWIE star shared the news via Instagram at the time, writing: “Meet Our Surprise Arrival… Jagger James 💙”

The 34-year-old shared a sweet snap of her daughter Penelope and son Hunter holding their new baby brother.

Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger

Madlyn Ballatori and her husband Colby Kissinger welcomed their first child together in May.

The couple, who put their relationship to the ultimate test on Netflix’s The Ultimatum, shared the exciting news via Instagram.

Madlyn wrote on her IG Stories: “Baby girl is healthy and perfect and we will be bringing her home tomorrow. We’ve been snuggling in the hospital bed trying to rest as much as possible and reflect on this incredible gift.”

Madlyn and Colby got married in the season one finale of the wild dating show.

Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson and her fiancé Casey Johnson welcomed their second child together in May.

The couple gave birth to a baby boy, who is now the little brother of their two-year-old son Rox.

They met on MTV dating show Single AF in 2017, and welcomed their first child in October 2019.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together on May 13, according to TMZ.

Their newborn son’s name has yet to be revealed.

The couple were first romantically linked in 2020.

Sam Faiers and Paul Knightley

Sam Faiers and her beau Paul Knightley welcomed their third child together in May.

Sharing the news via Instagram alongside a sweet video, the former TOWIE star wrote: “My whole world 💙”

“No words can describe how in love we are with you baby boy. I honestly can’t explain my feelings right now 🥲 Mummy loves you more than you could ever imagine. Currently in our baby bubble, be back soon 😘.”

Sam and Paul are already parents to a five-year-old son named Paul Jr and a three-year-old daughter called Rosie.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their second child together on May 21.

The couple are now proud parents to a daughter Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.

They already share a daughter named Lyla Maria, 2.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star also shares a nine-year-old son named Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

In May, Ed Sheeran announced the birth of his second child with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

The couple, who are already parents to a daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, welcomed another baby girl.

They tied-the-knot in a private ceremony in 2018.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt welcomed their second child together in May.

The couple named their baby daughter Nora Belle Jewitt.

The Love Island stars welcomed their first daughter Nell in October 2020, and the couple tied-the-knot in September 2021 in front of family and friends at Gosfield Hall in Essex.

Oliver Proudlock and Emma-Louise Connolly

Oliver Proudlock and his wife Emma-Louise Connolly welcomed their first child together in May.

Sharing the happy news via Instagram at the time, Oliver and Emma-Louise posted a black-and-white clip of their newborn, alongside the caption: “She’s here ❤️🥺.”

“With so much love and pride, we are thrilled to share the safe & healthy arrival of our beautiful baby girl. She has already filled us with so much love and happiness. Our Bonnie Lou Proudlock, 14/05/22.”

The Made In Chelsea star married his longtime love at St Albans Church in Fulham, over two years after he proposed.

Jess Wright and William Lee-Kemp

Jess Wright and her husband William Lee-Kemp welcomed their first child together in May.

Sharing an adorable snap of their newborn son with his hand placed over theirs, she wrote: “We will hold your hand forever 🕊💙 17~05~22.”

William proposed to Jess during a romantic trip to the French Alps in March 2020, just over a year after the couple started dating.

The couple wed in September 2021.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas

Lucy Mecklenburgh and her fiancé Ryan Thomas welcomed their second child together in May.

The former TOWIE star announced the exciting news via Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of her baby girl, and writing: “💕”

Lucy and Ryan met back in 2017 on the TV show Survival Of The Fittest, and got engaged two years later while on a romantic Italian holiday.

The couple are also parents to a son named Roman, and Ryan is also the father of 11-year-old daughter Scarlett – who he shares with ex Tina O’Brien.

Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods

Former Disney Channel star Jordan Fisher and his wife Ellie Woods welcomed a baby boy named Riley William on June 7, 2022.

The couple got engaged in May 2019.

They tied-the-knot in November 2020 in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort.

Lauren Pope and Tony Keterman

Lauren Pope and her beau Tony Keterman welcomed their second child together in May.

Alex and Olivia Bowen

Alex and Olivia Bowen welcomed their first child together in June.

The Love Island stars named their son Abel Jacob Bowen, or AJ for short.

The couple got married in 2018 after finding love on Love Island two years prior.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews welcomed their third child together in June.

The British socialite followed the steps of her sister Kate Middleton when she gave birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital.

The couple tied-the-knot in May 2017 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield.

They are already parents to a son Arthur, 3, and a daughter Grace, 1.

Post Malone

In June, Post Malone announced the birth of his first child.

During an episode of The Howard Stern Show, the rapper subtly shared that he had become a dad, as he said that he “kissed” his “baby girl” before heading to the recording studio recently.

The 27-year-old also announced that his longtime girlfriend had become his fiancée.

Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel

Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel welcomed their second child together earlier this year.

The Pretty Little Liars star shared the exciting news with E! News at the BÉIS Motel pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles in June.

The couple also share a two-year-old daughter named Atlas.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever

Jess Shears and Dom Lever welcomed their second child together in June.

The Love Island stars, who tied the knot in Mykonos in 2018, announced their pregnancy in March.

The couple welcomed their first child back in 2019 – a son whose name they have not yet revealed.

Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley

Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley welcomed their first child together in June.

The couple welcomed a baby daughter.

Jenna and David were dating for three years before they tied-the-knot in a stunning outdoor ceremony in LA in July 2021.

Sarah Levy and Graham Outerbridge

Sarah Levy and her husband Graham Outerbridge welcomed their first child together in July.

The Schitt’s Creek star shared the news via Instagram, writing: “He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world ✨.”

The Canadian actress, who is best known for playing Twyla Sands in Schitt’s Creek, wed her actor and producer husband Graham Outerbridge in October 2021.

The couple have been together since at least 2018 – which is when they went Instagram official.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, in July.

The couple famously tied-the-knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, they hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

The Jonas Brother star, 32, and his 26-year-old welcomed their first daughter Willa on the July 22, 2020.

Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch welcomed their first child together on July 22.

The couple named their baby girl Carmel Allegra.

Leona and Dennis got married in a Tuscan vineyard in 2019, after eight years together.

Alexandra Burke and Darren Randolph

Alexandra Burke and Darren Randolph welcomed their first child together in July.

The X Factor star was first linked to the Bray native last May.

One month later, the West Ham goalkeeper confirmed their relationship by sharing a loved-up snap with Alexandra on Instagram.

Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall welcomed their second child together in July.

The couple named their son Jack Anthony Alphonsus.

Dec and Ali, who tied the knot in August 2015, welcomed their first child Isla back in September 2018.

David and Maria Henrie

Justin and his wife Maria Henrie welcomed their third child together in July.

The couple named their newborn daughter Gemma Clare Henrie.

David and Maria got married in 2017, and they are also parents to their 3-year-old daughter, Pia Henrie, and their 21-month-old son, James Henrie.

Maria Sharapova and Alexander Giles

Maria Sharapova and her fiancé Alexander Giles welcomed their first child together in July.

The couple named their son Theodore.

The retired Tennis pro and her British businessman beau got engaged in December 2020.

Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearheart

Jack Osbourne and his fiancée Aree Gearheart welcomed their first child together in July.

Jack shared a sweet photo of his newborn daughter via Instagram at the time, and wrote: “I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!”

“Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs. Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy. ❤️.”

Jack and Aree were first linked in November 2019, when they were spotted holding hands at the American Music Awards, and the couple got engaged in December 2021.

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell welcomed their first child together on August 10.

They named their baby daughter Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell.

The couple met in 2014 and tied-the-knot in December 2018.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate in August.

A statement from the reality star’s rep at the time read: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The couple are already parents to their four-year-old daughter True.

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato welcomed their fourth child together in August.

The couple first met in 2009 when she appeared in the music video for Haven’t Met You Yet.

The pair got engaged later that year, and went on to marry in April 2011.

They already share three children – sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 4.

Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton

Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton welcomed their first child together in August, and later revealed they had named their son Lucky.

The couple confirmed their shock romance in August 2020, after they were papped kissing in Ibiza.

The news shocked fans, as it came just six months after Lewis’ ex Caroline Flack tragically took her own life.

Barry Keoghan and Alyson Sandro

Barry Keoghan and his girlfriend Alyson Sandro welcomed their first child together in August.

The couple named their newborn son Brando.

Barry and Alyson were first linked in February 2021, and went red carpet official later that year in October.

Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton

Adrienne Bailon and her husband Israel Houghton welcomed their first child via surrogate in August.

The Cheetah Girls star, who married her husband in 2019, announced the news via Instagram, writing: “Ever James ♾ For this child we have prayed / Just to hear our baby cry / Skin to skin and face to face / Heart to heart and eye to eye…”

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months.”

“He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep! #HappilyEverHoughton 🤍.”

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian welcomed a beautiful baby daughter on September 1.

The couple named their baby girl Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian.

Brian’s younger sister Aoife acted as the couple’s surrogate.

Arthur and Brian tied-the-knot at the lavish Powerscourt Hotel back in 2015.

Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison

Peter Facinelli and his fiancée Lily Anne Harrison welcomed their first child together on September 5.

The Twilight actor shared the news on Instagram at the time, writing: “Happy ‘Labor’ Day @lilyanneharrison ❤️ Sept 5th, 2022 🍼👶🏼”

While the newborn is Lily’s first child, Peter is also the father of three daughters he shares with his ex-wife Jennie – Luca Bella, 24, Lola Ray, 19, and Fiona Eve, 15.

The former couple’s marriage ended in 2012 after 11 years.

Ian Harding and Sophie Hart

Ian Harding announced the birth of his first child with his wife Sophie Hart in September.

The actor, best known for his role as Ezra Fitz in Pretty Little Liars, announced the news on his birthday via Instagram, writing: “Thank you for the Birthday wishes folks. I’m thankful for many things this past year, but most of all I’m grateful for the best early birthday present a fella could ask for.”

The news came just over one year after E! News revealed Ian and Sophie secretly got married back in 2019.

The notoriously private couple were first linked back in 2011, and they never announced their engagement.

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene and her husband Paul Khoury welcomed their first child together in September.

The Twilight star, who married her Australian beau in 2018, shared the exciting news via Instagram, writing: “And just like that – everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered.”

“The love we’re engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world. Kingsley Rainn Khoury. 09/16/2022.”

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together on September 22.

Hilaria shared the news via Instagram, writing: “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, Ilaria Catalina Irena. 9-22-22 🤍✨ 6lbs 13oz🤍✨ Both she and I are happy and healthy.”

“Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you✨”

Alec and Hilaria are already parents to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3 and Eduardo, 18 months, and Maria Lucia, 13 months, who they welcomed via surrogate.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston and his fiancé Zawe Ashton reportedly welcomed their first child together in October.

A source told Us Weekly: “Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy.”

“They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled.”

The couple who first met on the set of the 2019 play Betrayal sparked engagement rumours at the 2022 BAFTAs in March.

Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien

Josh Peck and his wife Paige O’Brien welcomed their second child together in October.

Sharing the news via Instagram, the former Nickelodeon star wrote: “Shai Miller Peck.”

The couple got engaged in Paris in March 2016, and they tied the knot in Malibu the following June.

They welcomed their son Max in December 2018.

Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers

Charlotte Crosby and her beau Jake Ankers welcomed their first child together in October.

The Geordie Shore star’s father Gary shared the exciting news via Twitter, writing: “So, officially a grand father! Little girl, all is well. Excited for the new chapter in our little family.”

Charlotte later revealed they had named their baby daughter Alba.

The 32-year-old started dating Jake after splitting from her ex Liam Beaumont last summer.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their second child together in October.

Sharing a series of black and white photos via Instagram, the This Is US star wrote: “Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents).”

Mandy and Taylor tied the knot back in 2018, after a two-year relationship and a one-year engagement.

The This Is Us star and her husband welcomed their first child, a baby boy named August, in February 2021.

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams and her husband Thomas Kail welcomed their third child together in October.

The 42-year-old actress, who announced her pregnancy in May, was spotted carrying a baby while on a walk in New York City.

In photos published by MailOnline, Michelle held her newborn in a black baby carrier as she walked alongside her husband Thomas and their two-year-old son Hart.

The actress secretly wed her director husband Thomas in early 2020, months before they welcomed their first child together that summer.

Joss Stone and Cody DaLuz

Joss Stone and her boyfriend Cody DaLuz welcomed their second child together in October.

Sharing a seven-minute-long video on social media, the singer wrote: “He’s finally here. Just wanted to say hi with our newest addition to the family Shackleton Stoker Daluz.”

“Born at 7:54 am on the 18th of October. What a joy to have him safe and sound in our arms,” Joss continued.

“Thanks for hanging with us through the journey. Xoxox.”

Laura Norton and Mark Jordon

Laura Norton and Mark Jordon welcomed their second child together in November.

The couple began dating after meeting on set of the soap back in 2014, playing on-screen siblings-in-law Kerry Wyatt and Daz Spencer.

Announcing the exciting news via Instagram, Laura wrote: “She’s here!!!! We’ve baked another belta.”

“This little superstar joined us on Mon 17th October. She’s dead clever and a tiny little bundle of joy and beauty. Ronnie Jordon. 🫶🏼.”

Jamelia

Jamelia welcomed her fourth child with her husband in October.

In an interview with HELLO! Magazine at the time, the former Loose Women presenter revealed she gave birth at just 36 weeks via an emergency Caesarean.

She told the outlet: “It was so scary. I felt like I was in labour for a month, but the main objective was to keep the baby in for as long as possible. I just had to hold on.”

“I’d only ever seen a C-section on the telly, and thought: ‘Oh well, at least it’s going to be straightforward and I’ll be out in five minutes.’ There’s this idea of ‘too posh to push’ – that it’s the easier option.”

Jessica Brown Findlay and Ziggy Heath

Jessica Brown Findlay welcomed twins with her husband Ziggy Heath on November 5.

The actress, best known for her role as Lady Sybil Crawley in Downton Abbey, shared the news via Instagram, writing: “🎆5.11.22🎆Our boys!🎆 Remember Remember x.”

Jessica and Ziggy met on set of BBC series Harlots in 2017, and tied-the-knot in September 2020.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcomed their first child together in November.

Alongside a carousel of photos, the rapper announced the news via Instagram, writing: “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound.”

“Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22.”

Big Sean and Jhené first started dating in 2016; they briefly split in 2019 before rekindling their romance.

James Arthur

James Arthur welcomed his first child in November.

Sharing a sweet video of his newborn daughter clutching his pinky finger, he wrote: “In the last few days someone made an unexpected arrival…”

James captioned the post: “Dear Emily, welcome to the world…”

The X Factor winner named his newborn daughter Emily as a touching tribute to the loss of his unborn daughter with his then-girlfriend Jessica Girsts due to an ectopic pregnancy.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson and her partner Ramona Agruma welcomed their first child together via surrogate in November.

Alongside a photo of her newborn daughter, the new mum wrote: “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗”

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗”

Nicole Bass

Nicole Bass welcomed her first child in November.

The former TOWIE star shared the news via Instagram, writing: “My baby girl came so quick, 2am this morning.”

“Mummy didn’t even get time to have pain relief, she came full pelt within two hours,” Nicole continued.

“Still can’t believe that. I did it, we did it & you were worth it all.”

Tanya Burr

Popular YouTuber Tanya Burr announced the birth of her first child in November.

Sharing the news via Instagram, the 33-year-old wrote: “He’s here ✨ Our little Sage Gabriel ✨.”

“Becoming a mother has been the most magic, beautiful thing… we are in a cocoon of love right now and just couldn’t be more grateful for him,” Tanya continued.

“All I want to do is pause time and soak up every moment, each day feels like it’s passing by so fast in a blur of skin-to-skin cuddles, sleeplessness, breastfeeding, nappies and tears. He has brought us so much happiness already, our love for him is unparalleled 🤍.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita welcomed their second child together via surrogate in November.

The couple named their baby boy Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita.

The Modern Family actor shared the happy news via Instagram, writing: “Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita.”

Jesse and Justin welcomed their first child Beckett on July 7, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Romee Strijd and Lauren van Leeuwen

Romee Strijd and her fiancé Lauren van Leeuwen welcomed their second child together in November.

Sharing a carousel of snaps of her newborn, the former Victoria’s Secret model simply captioned an Instagram post: “June van Leeuwen 11-11-’22 🤍.”

The couple already share a daughter named Mint.

Romee and Lauren got engaged back in January, after 12 years of dating.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag welcomed their second child together on November 17.

A rep for the couple told Entertainment Tonight: “Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31am on Thursday, November 17, weighing 7 lb. and 9 oz.”

The reality star then confirmed the news via Instagram, sharing a selfie of her and her newborn and writing: “Thank you Jesus! 7.9 lbs 21″ Born 11:31.”

Spencer and Heidi tied-the-knot back in 2008, and in 2017 they welcomed their first child – a son named Gunner Stone.

Mollie King and Stuart Broad

Mollie King and her fiancé Stuart Broad welcomed their first child together in November.

The Saturdays star announced the news via Instagram at the time, writing: “Welcome to the world Annabella Broad. We have never been so in love ❤️.”

Mollie and Stuart, who have dated on and off since 2012, announced their engagement in January 2021.

Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks

Michelle Hardwick and her wife Kate Brooks welcomed their second child together in November.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her newborn, the Emmerdale star wrote: “Introducing Betty Brooks to the world!”

“Betty made a cheeky early appearance on Tuesday 15th November weighing 5lb 10ozs. We all love you so much our beautiful Betty B ♥️.”

Michelle and Kate married in a ceremony at Graceland in Memphis in 2019.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell welcomed their second child together in November.

Posting a snap of her newborn’s tiny feet, she announced the news writing: “Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet 🧡.”

Kate and Jamie first started dating back in 2015, after meeting on the set of Fantastic Four.

The couple later tied-the-knot in July 2017 and welcomed their first child together in May 2019.

Jorgie Porter and Ollie Piotrowski

Jorgie Porter welcomed her first child with her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski in November.

The Hollyoaks star shared the news via Instagram at the time, writing: ““Welcome to the family… Our baby boy… Forest.”

The proud parents, who got engaged in December 2021, announced they were expecting a baby in June.

The news came after Jorgie bravely revealed she lost quadruplets at 14 weeks pregnant in August 2021.

Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor

Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor welcomed their first child together in November.

Announcing the news via Instagram at the time, Maeva wrote: “Welcoming the last 9 months and 11 days into our lives this morning was everything and more than we could have ever hoped for ♥️”

“I’m so happy I’ve now met you my little roast. @jamestaylorldn is going to be the best daddy ever ♥️. Being induced on Sunday and trying to achieve a virginal birth from the outset wasn’t meant to be. We both decided along with the amazing doctors at the Rosie that a C-section was the safest option to bring our boy to us.”

“On Wednesday morning 30/11/2022 💙Beau Christian Taylor 💙joined our growing family (9lbs 9oz!)”

Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd

Billie Faiers and her husband Greg Shepherd welcomed their third child, a daughter named Margot, on December 2.

The former TOWIE star announced the news via Instagram, writing: “Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl 💗 02~12~22 💗 We are so in love with our precious little darling 💗.”

Billie and Greg, who tied-the-knot back in 2019, share two children – a daughter named Nelly and a son named Arthur.

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd and her husband Austen Rydell welcomed their second child together in December.

The actress’ father Bryan Lourd shared the news at Variety’s Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills.

He said: “My daughter had a baby last night. I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6. So I’m a little tired, but happy.”

They tied the knot in Mexico in March 2020, and welcomed their first child together in September that same year – a son named Kingston.

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon welcomed four children in 2022.

In July, the TV personality announced the birth of his eight child, which is his first with model Bre Tiesi.

In September, Nick shocked fans by announcing the birth of his surprise ninth child, which is his first with model LaNisha Cole.

The Masked Singer presenter announced the birth of his tenth child, his third with model Brittany Bell, in October.

Finally, in November, he welcomed his eleventh child, which is his third with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick is also expecting his twelfth child with model Alyssa Scott.