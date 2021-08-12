Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding ‘secretly married’ longtime love Sophie Hart

The couple have been dating since 2011

Ian Harding reportedly secretly married his longtime love Sophie Hart almost two years ago.

The actor, who is best known for playing Ezra Fitz in Pretty Little Liars, has been dating the photographer since 2011.

A source has now revealed to E! News that the couple privately wed in October 2019.

Goss.ie have contacted Ian’s rep for comment.

Ian appeared to show off his wedding ring in a recent Instagram photo.

Posing in a chair swing, the 34-year-old captioned the post: “Back in LA and living the good life (as in napping in trees and baskets).”

