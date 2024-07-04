Brian Dowling shares huge moment following the birth of his second child

Brian Dowling has shared a huge moment following the birth of his second child.

The presenter and his husband Arthur Gourounlian announced the birth of their second child, Blu Amar Rose Dowling Gourounlian, last month.

The couple have been married since 2015, and already share a daughter named Blake.

Taking to Instagram, Brian shared that he left the house for the first with his two daughters.

He wrote: Whilst Papa @gourounlian worked today, Daddy ventured outside with his two little girls together for the very first time ever!!!”

“Honestly, I was a little nervous working the double buggy, especially with it being Blu’s first time ever in anything & my first time ever using one, but minutes in, I was working it like a PRO 😜”

“Blake was in her element at the front & just kept saying “hi” to everyone,” he continued.

“Blu was over it on the way back & insisted on being taken out & carried the rest of the way home 😂 I had some of sisters & nieces & nephews to keep us company.”

“Blake is OBSESSED with Harvey 🥰 She woke up at 4 am the other morning & was saying “Harvey, Harvey, Harvey” 😜”

Brian added: “I know Baby Blu is only ten days old, but I feel like she has been with Arthur, Blake & I FOREVER ♥️”

The pair became parents for the first time in 2022 when they welcomed Blake via their surrogate, Brian’s sister Aoife, who also carried their second baby.

Sharing the birth of their second child on Instagram, Brian and Arthur wrote: “Please be upstanding for the arrival of our BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER, Blu Amar Rose Dowling Gourounlian.”

”Blu was delivered safely on Sunday, June 23rd, at 13:33h, weighing 6lb 2ozs.”

”Myself & Papa @gourounlian are ABSOLUTELY BESOTTED & actually can’t believe we now have two little beauties to keep us on our toes”

Praising Brian’s sister Aoife, who acted as their surrogate, they continued: “@effidy_dowling_, you are a SUPERSTAR & we are, as always, FOREVER GRATEFUL.”

”You stayed so calm, considering it wasn’t exactly the birth plan we had initially hoped for.”

”Baby Blu was adamant to arrive on Sunday, the 23rd of June & nothing or no one was going to stop her.”

“Big Sister Blake, you have been activated 🤩”