First look: Love Island host Maya Jama reduced to tears during dramatic Casa Amor recoupling

Love Island host Maya Jama was reduced to tears during the show’s dramatic Casa Amor recoupling, which will air during tonight’s episode.

In first look photos, the presenter is seen wiping tears from her eyes as the Islanders decide whether they wish to stick with their previous partner or recouple with someone new.

As Maya asks the boys to stand up one by one, Sean admits he has felt “like he’s been a little kid in a sweet shop” over the last few days.

Ayo also admits, “I’m all up in the air to be fair”, but which of the boys will choose to stay loyal?

Viewers are already predicting heartache for Mimii Ngulube, who is currently coupled up with Ayo Odukoya.

Over the past few days, the model has grown close to bombshell Jessica Spencer, despite Mimii staying loyal to him in Casa Amor.

Fans have also expressed concern for Uma Jammeh, as her partner Wil Anderson has struck up a romance with new girl Lucy Graybill in the main villa.

It’s understood Thursday’s episode will be extra long to make room for all the drama, which sparked an emotional reaction from host Maya.

A TV source told MailOnline: “Maya feels connected to the Islanders… she struggled to hide her emotion during filming of the Casa Amor re-coupling.

“It was tough for her to see the reaction from some of the girls, who were shocked to discover the level of betrayal demonstrated by their partner.

“Some of the couples had been together for a significant number of weeks so it was particularly painful for those to reunite under different circumstances.

“It was one of the most dramatic Love Island episodes ever filmed, so much so, bosses had to extend the show.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.