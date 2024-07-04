PICS: Stars on the red carpet at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre

Stars hit the red carpet at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre.

The hit musical landed in Dublin with its first show on Wednesday night.

Well known faces such as Martin King and Jenny McCarthy, Anna Daly and her mother Anne, James Patrice, Laura Nolan, Joy Porto, Audrey McGrath and Deric Hartigan were all spotted on the red carpet.

The dazzling stage show stars Amber Davies, Ore Oduba, Oliver Savile and Natalie Paris.

Based on the hit 90s film, the show took London’s West End by storm, seeing Vivian meet Edward in the late 80s and her life changing forever.

Also spotted on the carpet were Zara Paolozzi, Darren Kennedy, David O Reilly, Aisling Chan and Louise Lennox.

Guests were swept up in their romance in the dazzlingly theatrical take on the love story for the ages.

The show continues in the Bord Gais Energy Theatre until July 13th 2024.