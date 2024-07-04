Ad
HomePhotos

Latest Posts

PICS: Stars on the red carpet at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre

Kíla Dunne
Kíla Dunne
Kíla Dunne
Kíla Dunne

Stars hit the red carpet at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre.

The hit musical landed in Dublin with its first show on Wednesday night.

Well known faces such as Martin King and Jenny McCarthy, Anna Daly and her mother Anne, James Patrice, Laura Nolan, Joy Porto, Audrey McGrath and Deric Hartigan were all spotted on the red carpet.

Martin King and Jenny McCarthy at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
James Patrice at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Veronica Butler and James Patrice at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Anna Daly at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Anne Daly and Anna Daly at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography

The dazzling stage show stars Amber Davies, Ore Oduba, Oliver Savile and Natalie Paris.

Based on the hit 90s film, the show took London’s West End by storm, seeing Vivian meet Edward in the late 80s and her life changing forever.

Also spotted on the carpet were Zara Paolozzi, Darren Kennedy, David O Reilly, Aisling Chan and Louise Lennox.

Aisling Chan at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Zara Paolozzi at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Louise Lennox at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Lovelyne Miennie at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Patricia Regazzoli and Michelle Regazzoli Stone at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Joy Porto at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Michelle Hayden and Deirdre McCormack at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography

Guests were swept up in their romance in the dazzlingly theatrical take on the love story for the ages.

The show continues in the Bord Gais Energy Theatre until July 13th 2024.

Valerie Temple and Pauline McBride at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Brenda O’Grady, Andrea Smith and Mary O’Neill at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Elaine Dunne and Paula Murphy at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Pippa Doyle and Michelle Dardis at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Caroline McIntyre and Zab Malik at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Jean Dalton and Philip Dalton at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Darren Kennedy at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Audrey McGrath at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Deric Hartigan at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Audrey McGrath and Deric Hartigan at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Laura Nolan at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
David O’Reilly at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Shauna Davitt at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Shauna Davitt and Brian Mar at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Ad
Kíla Dunne
Kíla Dunne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us