EXCLUSIVE! Love Island star Gemma Owen ‘in talks’ to land her own TV show

Love Island star Gemma Owen has teased her own TV show.

The 19-year-old shot to fame on the 2022 series of the ITV dating show, making it to the final alongside her now ex-boyfriend Luca Bish.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Gemma revealed she is “in talks” to land her own reality show.

Speaking to us at PrettyLittleThing‘s Christmas Party in Dublin on Tuesday evening, the influencer said: “We’re in talks of potentially having my own TV show which would be really exciting.”

“Nothing is confirmed yet, but I’d definitely like to be back on TV soon.”

Gemma is the daughter of football legend of Michael Owen.

Back in September, it was reported that Gemma was being headhunted for a TV show about footballers’ daughters – from the creators of Celebs Go Dating and TOWIE.

A source told The Sun at the time: “This new series is being billed as a one-of-a-kind show which will reveal what it is really like to be the daughter of a famous football star.”

“Lime are developing the concept now and ITV have shown a real interest in it. Gemma is top of their casting wish list.”

“Her dad Michael is one of England’s most famous footballing stars and given her huge popularity since she appeared on Love Island – she is the person they want signed up.”

“The series will follow the women’s daily lives and will look at the highs and lows of being related to a footballer.”

In her exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Gemma also opened up about her recent split from Luca Bish.

She told us: “These last few weeks, as going through any break up, it’s not nice. It’s not a nice time.”

“Having to deal with the press and other people’s opinions, and people thinking that they know what’s going on when they don’t, that’s been challenging. But overall, I’m doing ok. I’m getting through it and keeping busy.”

Gemma also praised her Love Island co-stars for helping her during this difficult time, telling us: “The girls have been lovely. Every single one of them has sent me a message, being there, telling me if I never need a call they’ll be there. So that’s really lovely and makes it a bit easier.”

Gemma confirmed her split from Luca in a statement posted on her Instagram Story last month.

The reality star wrote at the time: “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.”

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters,” she added, before signing off: “Love always, Gem x.”

Just over one hour after her post, Luca broke his silence on Instagram.

Clearly annoyed by Gemma’s announcement, the 23-year-old wrote: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.”

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.”

“We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island,” he added.

“We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her.”