Electric Picnic announces new acts added to 2024 lineup

Electric Picnic has announced ten new acts which have been added to the 2024 lineup.

The festival is set to take place between Friday 16th August and Sunday 18th August 2024- two weeks earlier than usual.

The organisers announced the line-up in April following festival goers sharing their concerns online after a huge delay in the announcement.

The new artists set to play over the weekend are CMAT, Lankum, Villagers, Loreen, The Stranglers, Blindboy, Bambie Thug, Daydreamers, Cardinals and Zimmer90.

The days each act plays have yet to be announced with only the headliners’ schedule being given back in April.

The three-day festival is celebrating its 20th year in business this Summer making it an extra special affair.

Noah Kahn has been announced as Friday’s headline act, while Calvin Harris and Kodaline will headline the festival on Saturday.

Kylie Minogue will will be the final headliner on Sunday.

Other acts confirmed to perform at the festival include Raye, Gerry Cinnamon, Kneecap and the Wolfe Tones.