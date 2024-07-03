Travis Kelce reveals who suggested his on-stage performance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has revealed who had suggested his on-stage performance with his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The NFL star surprised fans as he performed on stage with the singer at Wembley last month.

The couple have been dominating headlines ever since they were first linked in September 2023, with fans obsessing over their whirlwind romance.

Speaking on the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, the American footballer confessed: “I initially mentioned it to Tay,”

“I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era.’ ”

While Taylor laughed it off at first, she asked: “Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?”

Travis continued: “I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough — might as well put me to work here’.”

“And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.”

“There was no bike in case I ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers or anything. It was the safest option,” Travis explained.

Travis confessed: “It was an absolute blast. It was such a fun, playful part of the show and it was like … the perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham and have some fun — not only with her … but the crowd and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome.”

“When everyone found out that it was me — because it took a second for everyone to figure it out — that moment was pretty jarring,” he admitted, speaking on the reaction to his appearance.

“I was just like, ‘Oh shit’ and you don’t realize how big that damn stage is.”

“It is easily as big as a football stadium … it’s way bigger than I could have ever imagined.”

“But no, it was awesome. And I didn’t disappoint Taylor, so that’s all that really matters,” Travis added.

The couple who had not posted each other on social media, “hard launched” their relationship as they performed in front of 90,000 fans.

The performance was the first time the pair have taken to the stage together, after officially announcing their relationship on Instagram.

The American footballer joined Taylor onstage for a costume change before the song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

The NFL was dressed in a white bow tie, tailcoat and top hat.

Travis picked Taylor up, fanned her and powdered her face as part of the act.

Before Taylor carried on with her performance, she blew a kiss to her athlete boyfriend before he exited the stage.