PICS: Stars step out for the premiere of Fly Me To The Moon at the Stella Rathmines

Cathy O Connor pictured at the multimedia screening of Fly Me To The Moon at the Stella Cinema,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Channing Tatum fans took to the red carpet at Dublin’s Stella Cinema in Rathmines Dublin on Tuesday evening to get a sneak preview of his new film, Fly Me To The Moon.
Channing stars alongside Scarlett Johansson in the stylish comedy which is set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing.
Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, Kelly Jones played by Scarlett Johansson wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (played by Channing Tatum) already difficult task.
Rosalind Lipsett pictured at the multimedia screening of Fly Me To The Moon at the Stella Cinema,Dublin.
Pamela Laird pictured at the multimedia screening of Fly Me To The Moon at the Stella Cinema,Dublin.
Cathy O Connor pictured at the multimedia screening of Fly Me To The Moon at the Stella Cinema,Dublin.
When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup and the countdown truly begins.
Spotted taking to the red carpet on the night were Rosalind Lipsett, Pamela Laird, Cathy O Connor, Karl Bowe and his wife Lynseyann Mulvey, Jade Foley as well as Debbie O’ Donnell, Clint Drieberg and musician Dave Brown.
Dolly Azeez and Billy Kiss pictured at the multimedia screening of Fly Me To The Moon at the Stella Cinema,Dublin.
Debbie O Donnell pictured at the multimedia screening of Fly Me To The Moon at the Stella Cinema,Dublin.
Catriona Nolan pictured at the multimedia screening of Fly Me To The Moon at the Stella Cinema,Dublin.
Jade Foley pictured at the multimedia screening of Fly Me To The Moon at the Stella Cinema,Dublin.
Dylan Garbutt and Sasha Williams pictured at the multimedia screening of Fly Me To The Moon at the Stella Cinema,Dublin.
Cloda Scanlon and Kevin Penrose pictured at the multimedia screening of Fly Me To The Moon at the Stella Cinema,Dublin.
