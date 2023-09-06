Charleen Murphy hits back at body-shaming online troll: ‘Weight fluctuation is normal’

Charleen Murphy has hit back at a body-shaming online troll.

The popular Irish influencer took to TikTok on Tuesday evening to respond to a comment left under one of her recent videos.

It read: “What’s your bulking plan looks like its working well for u?”

Charleen replied: “I hope this comment made you feel better about yourself because you clearly need it. But you’re right, I have put on weight over the past few months. It’s been summer. Weight gain, weight fluctuation is normal.”

“I’m not going to go into the reasons why I’ve gained weight. I was going to, but I was like why would I explain myself to you. But just know that it’s normal. Life is not a straight path unfortunately, and neither is your weight.”

“Your weight is going to go up and down. It’s going to go up sometimes when you’re happy, sometimes when you’re sad. Things just happen, s**t happens, life happens. But my body, I’m so grateful for what it does for me every day.”

“It keeps me alive, it’s got me through some s**t times and yeah, I’ve had a great summer,” the Hold My Drink podcast host added.

@charleenmurphyy Replying to @ghost ITS OKAY TO GAIN WEIGHT AFTER SUMMER ANGELS💕💕💕 ♬ original sound – Charleen Murphy

It’s been a tough few months for Charleen as earlier this year, she was allegedly attacked by a man in a Dublin hotel.

The social media star was enjoying dinner with a friend on February 10 when Craig O’Brien, 27, allegedly approached her from behind and “punched her full force to the back of the head”.

It is understood that the man accused of assaulting Charleen entered the hotel and paid for a drink at 9.30pm, before attacking the influencer a minute later.

The court heard how Charleen’s head rebounded off a glass in front of her when she was punched, resulting in a two-inch laceration to the right side her face.

Charleen then went to St James’s Hospital where she received stitches, and left A&E at 5am.

The court previously heard that the man was “someone known to her and her friend through personal online abuse on various social media accounts”.

It’s alleged he sent her a voice message on social media after the incident, saying, “How’s the head?”

The next day, Charleen appeared in court to give evidence at the bail hearing.

Mr O’Brien was remanded in custody after Garda Stephen McDonnell objected to bail as he stressed the seriousness of the alleged incident.

During a hearing at Cloverhill District Court on August 22nd, which Charleen attended, Judge Alan Mitchell granted a trial order sending Mr O’Brien forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The case will be listed for mention on October 13.

Mr O’Brien, yet to enter a plea, spoke only to confirm he understood a warning that he must notify the prosecution if he intended to use an alibi.

Court reporting by Tom Tuite.