Rape victim Bláthnaid Raleigh wins praise for ‘compelling’ interview on RTÉ Radio 1 – after waiving her right to anonymity

Rape victim Bláthnaid Raleigh has won praise for her “compelling” interview on RTÉ Radio 1 – after waiving her right to anonymity.

Bláthnaid, whose rapist Jonathan Moran of Tower View, Mullingar, was jailed for eight years, has said it was important for society to have his name and face out there.

The Mullingar native was 21 when fellow 21-year-old Johnathan raped her in the shed of a house he was staying in during the Galway Arts Festival.

Johnathan, who played rugby in the same club as the victim’s brothers, used a bottle to assault her whilst in the shed.

Bláthnaid explained that she decided to waive her right to anonymity to help others, and said: “They could say, ‘She’s like me, or looks like me, or has the same kind of lifestyle as me’.”

“When you think of sexual violence, you think of older, creepy men. This guy was young, he was 21 at the time, like any of our peers, and I think as a society we have to look at that, that it is not so far away, that these crimes are happening in our locality, that they are young people as well… younger people can’t acknowledge the fact that these crimes are happening within their circles as well.”

Speaking about the assault on Oliver Callan’s show, Bláthnaid said: “I was extremely comfortable in this situation until a point where it ended up just being me and Johnny Moran downstairs in the house and I don’t think I’ll ever forget it.”

“He switched off the light in the room and it was almost like with the switch of the light his personality completely changed – from this person who had been full of chat and very friendly… But with that light going off it was like a total different person entered the room and it just got very hostile, very quickly.”

Bláthanid also spoke of the five-year wait for the trial, which caused her to postpone her studies.

“I kind of put my life on hold for the last five years,” she confessed.

“You feel like a puppet on a string and somebody else is controlling your life. Victims of sexual violence control is a massive thing, and that control being taken away from you is not a nice place to be.”

“I never felt I had the right to say I was raped, because I didn’t have a conviction, I didn’t have anybody to say this is what happened and it wasn’t until the jury came back with the guilty verdict, that I felt and maybe in a protection sense for myself as well, I didn’t want to confront it as that is what had happened. I think our brains protect ourselves and if I thought about it all the time I’d never move on at all.”

She also opened up on the need for adequate education on consent to be brought into schools, and said: “That’s not that long ago and I think education is so important and an understanding but I think, making it a very conversational thing rather than a preach you know.”

“Letting people understand consent and I think having a really zero-tolerance sort of outlook on the way we speak about.”

Blathnaid also opened up on attending Tullamore Rape Crisis centre at the time and how she has stayed with her counsellor there for the last five years.

She told Oliver that she is running a fundraiser for them which is live from later today:

“I would encourage anybody that needs their services to contact them , they’re excellent.”

The Irish nation has come out in support of Bláthnaid after hearing her interview with Oliver Callan and taken to social media site X to show their praise.

One user wrote: Blown away by the bravery & generosity of Bláthnaid Raleigh telling her story on @RTERadio1 this morning. The comfort she is giving to many women around the country who have been through sexual assault cannot be underestimated. I wish her well in her recovery @RCNIreland”

Another tweeted: “Compelling interview with Bláthnaid Raleigh now on @olivercallan

– should be played back in every secondary school SPHE class in the country. What an articulate young woman.”

A third listener added: “Just stopped my day to listen to Bláthnaid Raleigh on Rte Radio1. What a woman, I hope she knows how much she’s done for victims of rape and sexual assault. Thank you Bláthnaid.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article you can contact:

Samaritans- (01) 671 0071

Women’s Aid- 1800 341 900

Rape Crisis Centre- 1800 778 888