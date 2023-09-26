Taylor Swift makes huge announcement amid Travis Kelce dating rumours

Taylor Swift has made a huge announcement amid rumours that she is dating NFL player Travis Kelce.

The singer has dominated headlines this week, after she was spotted supporting her rumoured new beau at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday evening.

Amid the speculation, the songstress took to Instagram to announce that her Eras Tour concert film will be hitting cinemas worldwide on October 13.

She wrote on Instagram on Tuesday: “The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide…….. 🌎 ”

“Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13! Tickets available now at www.TSTheErasTourFilm.com or on your local theaters website!”

Taylor first announced the release of the concert film in North America in August of this year via an Instagram post.

The 33-year-old wrote at the time: “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 ”

“Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 🫶 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)”

Taylor has performing on The Eras Tour since March 2023 where is set to travel across 5 continents with over 146 shows.

The UK & Europe leg of The Eras Tour will kick off on May 9, 2024 in Paris, and wrap up on August 17, 2024 in London.

Taylor will play the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on the 28th, 29th and 30th of June next summer.

The tour is expected to break the $1 billion mark, which would make it the highest-ever grossing tour in history.

As for her love life, Taylor was first linked to Travis earlier this month, after it was reported they had been “quietly hanging out”.

According to The Messenger, the rumoured couple recently linked up after Travis tried to give Taylor his phone number at one of her recent Eras Tour concerts.

A source told the outlet: “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

Travis teased the romance rumours during an August 31 episode of his ‘New Heights’ podcast, in which he confirmed he was recently in New York.

He said: “What did I do? I can’t remember. I don’t think I did much.”

His brother later asked Travis whether or not he “found out what Taylor Swift thinks” of his new mustache.

Travis replied with a laugh: “Um, yeah we are not going to bring up Taylor Swift in this episode. But something tells me she is going to like it.”