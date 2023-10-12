Taylor Swift steps out at the LA premiere of her Eras Tour film

Taylor Swift attended the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film last night at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter looked stunning on the red carpet, wearing a blue strapless Oscar de la Renta embroidered gown – no doubt a nod to her album re-vamped album 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

The singer complemented her gorgeous look with matching blue eyeshadow and her signature cat eye and red lip.

Taylor gave a touching speech at the event, telling her fans: “This is a core memory for me. Let me just preface by saying I’ve always had fun doing this.”

“I can’t believe music is my career. That’s crazy to me. I’ve always loved it.”

“I’ve never had a fraction of the amount of fun I had on the Eras Tour before, ever.”

“I think you’ll see that you absolutely are main characters in this film, because that’s what made the tour magical,” she continued. “That’s what made it different than anything I’ve ever done in my life—is like your attention to detail, your preparation, your passion, your intensity. Like, you cared so much about these shows and that made all the difference for us.”

In an Instagram post, Taylor wrote a heartfelt thanks to her fans.

The songstress penned: “I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favourite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together.”

The film allows Swifties across the globe who missed out on tickets to her sensational Eras Tour, to get a glimpse of the singer in action.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour comes to theatres globally on Friday, October 13.