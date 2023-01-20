Leslie Jordan’s cause of death revealed – three months after his passing

Leslie Jordan’s official cause of death has been revealed, three months after his passing.

On October 24, a rep for the actor confirmed that he had sadly passed away at the age of 67 following a car accident in Hollywood.

An autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has since revealed he died from a “sudden cardiac dysfunction.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

The coroner ruled the death was natural, citing arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a secondary factor.

The Hollywood star was best known for his recurring role as Beverley Leslie on the hit sitcom Will & Grace, and appearing on American Horror Story.

Leslie also gained millions of followers at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, as fans fell in love with his witty social media posts during lockdown.

His untimely death was confirmed by his agent, who said: “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)



“Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being.”

“Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today,” Sarabeth Schedeen added.