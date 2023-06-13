Tributes pour in for ‘hero’ Christy Dignam – who has died aged 63

Tributes are pouring in for the legendary Christy Dignam, following his death.

The Aslan star sadly passed away this afternoon at the age of 63, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

President Michael D. Higgins has lead the tributes to the late star in an emotional statement.

He wrote: “People across Ireland and beyond will have heard with great sadness of the death of Christy Dignam.”

“For the last 40 years, Christy and his bandmates in Aslan have made an enormous contribution to the cultural life of our nation. In addition to their well-loved albums and hit singles such as ‘This Is’ and ‘Crazy World’, Aslan will be remembered in particular for their live shows and their remarkable connection with their audience.”

“Christy was central to that connection, with his passionate performances ensuring a memorable night every time Aslan played – and there were many nights, with Christy and the band showing an endless dedication to touring throughout the country.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Michael D. Higgins (@presidentirl)

The President of Ireland continued: “As a result, people in nearly every town in Ireland will have their own memories of seeing them play and will feel like they had a personal connection with Christy. Indeed, I will personally remember a typically memorable performance from Christy in Áras an Uachtaráin in 2016.”

“Over recent years, all of us have been struck by the dignity with which Christy lived with his illness and admired his dedication in continuing to both perform and record, including his 2021 solo album, despite the challenges which he faced.”

“It is hard to believe that he has left us. May I express my deepest condolences to Christy’s wife Kathryn, to his daughter Kiera, to his bandmates in Aslan, and to his wide circle of family and friends.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has paid tribute to Christy Dignam this evening, saying that his death will be “very sorely felt” in his hometown of Dublin and in the wider music community pic.twitter.com/NHxcoQR5B8 — Tadgh McNally (@TadghMcN) June 13, 2023

Christy’s Aslan bandmates wrote in a statement: “We are beyond devasted to have lost not just our band member, but our friend Christy, that we have had so many many years of sharing our lives with.”

“The band and Christy’s family, ask for you to respect their privacy at this time.”

The Script, who are grieving the loss of their band mate Mark Sheehan, wrote: “We’re devastated to hear the news about our friend and hero, Christy Dignam.”

“We were blessed to share the stage with @OfficialAslan Christy in Dublin. We’ve lost a Legend, one of a kind, our thoughts and prayers are with his family RIP Christy. Danny & Glen.”

We’re devastated to hear the news about our friend and hero, Christy Dignam 😔 We were blessed to share the stage with @OfficialAslan Christy in Dublin. We’ve lost a Legend, one of a kind, our thoughts and prayers are with his family RIP Christy 🙏 Danny & Glen.… — the script (@thescript) June 13, 2023

Irish presenter Lucy Kennedy wrote: “God. It’s so sad. Christy was such a lovely, genuine, kind person. I cant imagine how his beautiful family are feeling right now.”

“Rest in peace you messer, you’ll be missed so much by all of us. 💔💙 ”

Ryan Tubridy said in an emotional video: “Christy Dignam is no longer with us. Desperate news, just got it. I just wanted to post this to say I hope everyone is doing ok and that his family are doing as ok as possible.”

“I was in the house with them a few weeks ago and I saw and I felt great love. I hope he felt all that love until he drew his final breathe. He made a massive contribution to this country and to who we are in terms of pop culture, but also [he was] a good person and a kind person. He’s somebody who will be deeply, deeply missed.”