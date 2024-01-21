This is how much Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews reportedly paid for their new home in Howth

A new report has revealed how much Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews paid for their new home in Howth.

According to property price records seen by the Irish Mail on Sunday, the couple purchased the property in her hometown for €2.8million.

The stunning family home, which boasts spectacular views across Dublin Bay and the Wicklow Mountains, was built during the pandemic.

Vogue and Spencer’s new home in Howth is located near their previous Dublin home, which they sold for €1.46m last year.

Their new house offers a lot more privacy, as their former home was exposed on the main road, meaning passers-by could see right into their living room.

The couple and their three children – Theodore, five, Gigi, three, and Otto, who is almost 2 – have settled in well as a neighbour told the newspaper: “They’re a lovely couple and very easy-going.”

During an interview with Goss.ie last week, Vogue addressed recent speculation that she had sold her London home to move back to her homeland.

Last month, Vogue and Spencer sparked speculation they had moved to Ireland permanently, after they were seen moving into their new house in Howth.

The move lead fans to believe they had relocated, as the couple put their four-bedroom London home on the market in October for a whopping €6.8m.

But at the time, Vogue shut down speculation on her Instagram Story by writing: “We haven’t moved to Ireland! We moved house and plan to spend more of the school holidays here.”

“We also haven’t sold our place in London!” she added.

Speaking to Goss.ie at the premiere of Prime Video’s new series LOL: Laugh Out Loud Ireland, Vogue explained why they have no current plans to move back to Ireland full time.

“I would love the idea of moving back to Ireland, but so much of our work is in London that it just wouldn’t work, certainly for now,” she told us.

“But I think Ireland’s such an amazing country to grow up in, I just feel such a sense of calm when I come home and I’m lucky we’re so close to it.

“But we moved house here, so we want to spend more time over here on the kids holidays and stuff like that, but we’re not moving back for now.”

The couple also own a home in Jersey, which is worth an undisclosed amount.

Vogue and Spencer have been married since 2018, and share three kids together – Theodore, five, Gigi, three, and Otto, 18 months.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at his family’s estate in the Scottish Highlands in June 2018, months before they welcomed their first child Theodore.