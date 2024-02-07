Love Island’s Kady McDermott addresses ‘secret feud’ between Joanna Chimonides and Georgia Steel

Love Island’s Kady McDermott has weighed in on the apparent tension between Joanna Chimonides and Georgia Steel.

Fans suggested there was a secret feud between them last week, when Joanna entered the Love Island: All Stars villa as a new bombshell alongside Casey O’Gorman.

Joanna and Georgia are known to be close friends outside of the villa, and have regularly posted photos and videos together on social media.

However, Georgia seemed to barely acknowledge Joanna upon her arrival.

Kady, who is close friends with Joanna, has since confirmed she and Georgia aren’t “close” anymore.

She made the comment under a teaser clip for tonight’s episode, in which Joanna admits to Arabella Chi that she fancies Callum Jones – and later pulls him for a chat.

In the clip, Georgia appears to expose Joanna’s chat with Callum to Chris, who she’s currently coupled up with.

Commenting on the video, one fan asked: “Aren’t Joanna and Georgia S close friends, tho? Dosen’t look real.”

Defending Joanna, Kady responded to their comment: “Wouldn’t say they’re close anymore but not my place to discuss tbh.”

“All I know is Jo is a genuine nice girl and deserves a genuine nice boy.”

Taking a pop at Georgia, Kady added: “Gee can’t claim every boy in there cos she’s had some form of ‘history’ snooze you lose.”

Kady shot to fame on Love Island back in 2016, and returned to the show last summer for a second shot at love.