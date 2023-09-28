Harry Potter stars lead tributes to Sir Michael Gambon following his death

Harry Potter stars have led tributes to Sir Michael Gambon following news of his death.

The Dublin-born actor, best known for his role as Professor Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight films in the franchise, sadly passed away on September 28 aged 82 after a battle with pneumonia.

A statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.”

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.”

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

A host of well-known faces and fans alike have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pay tribute to the late actor.

Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the franchise, wrote: “Magnificent Michael Gambon has died. I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective – complex, vulnerable and utterly human. The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me.”

Magnificent Michael Gambon has died. I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective – complex, vulnerable and utterly human. The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me. — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) September 28, 2023

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the Harry Potter films, tweeted: “Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend.”

The actor then shared a screenshot of a text describing “one of the highlights” of his relationship with Sir Michael.

It read: “In between setups Michael asked what I was up to that weekend. As it happened my brother and I were reading Peter and the Wolf with the Manchester Halle Orchestra.”

James revealed the actor offered to share notes with him and his twin brother, Oliver, who played George Weasley in the films, writing: “We spent what should have been his downtime going over my weekend gig. It is a memory that I’ve always had as one of the highlights of my [Harry Potter] days.”

Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend. Just a little memory of Michael pic.twitter.com/4M6E6inWMy — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) September 28, 2023

Jeremy Clarkson penned: “I’m so sad to hear that Michael Gambon has died. He was hugely amusing, and such a tremendous guest, we even named a corner after him.”

Taking to his Instagram Stories, former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy wrote: “The world has lots a wonderful actor, raconteur and proud Irishman in Michael Gambon.”

“Always an entertaining guest and great for a post-show gossip! RIP.”

Sir Michael took over the iconic role over Professor Album Dumbledore from Richard Harris in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban [2004].

Sir Michael began his impressive 60-year acting career as one of the original member of the Royal National Theatre alongside Laurence Olivier.

The late 82-year-old is also known for playing French detective Jules Maigret in the ITV series Maigret, as well as starring in the BBC series, The Singing Detective.