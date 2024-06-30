Irish influencer Sophie Murray throws engagement party with fiancée Sam Donovan.

In April, Dubliner announced the happy news by posting a video of the moment Sam proposed in Australia.

Sophie captioned the sweet post: “It’s a yes in every lifetime 🥹❤️🫶🏼.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Murray (@sophie_murraayy)

Speaking to her loyal “girlie-whirlies” on YouTube, the influencer revealed that the proposal was a complete shock. Starting the video, Sophie said: “Sam proposed on the 11th [April], but we just kept it to ourselves, we were in our own little bubble for a while before putting it up.” Showing her ring to the camera, she said: “The ring first of all, I just can’t cope with her, she’s a toi et moi which has been my dream ring always.

Celebrating her engagement, the influencer hosted a party with her close family and friends.

Irish artist Audrey Hamilton posted a video to her Instagram in collaboration with The Good Glow podcast host and Sam’s sister, Georgie Crawford.

The video depicted the party guests giving the “Sam and Sophie spin” their best shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AUDREY HAMILTON (@audreyhamiltonart)

“Sambae” is known for his adorable appearances in his fiancé’s TikTok and Instagram videos where he often picks her up and spins her around.

It is unknown where the engagement party took place as of yet.

Speaking about her shock at Sam proposing, Sophie revealed: “So then he went over by the grass and I was like ‘Why are you on the grass, come back and sunbathe with me’, but he was sussing out where he wanted to do it, because I think he was like ‘Okay well I’ve got to do it if she’s going to be wearing that outfit.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Murray (@sophie_murraayy)

“He says it wasn’t because it [the outfit] was white, it was just because it was beautiful, do men secretly know- I don’t know?”

“I was like I want the content in the sunset and then I set up my camera, if he set up his camera I would’ve been like ‘What are you doing?’”

Confessing that she should have realised what was about to happen, she said: “One thing I should’ve copped but I didn’t, in hindsight it was obvious- he wore his bumbag and I actually hadn’t seen the bumbag the whole holiday and he didn’t need it for dinner that evening- I should’ve copped.”

“It just hadn’t crossed my mind that it would happen there, I was filming on my own and i always bring Sam into my videos so i was like ‘Come here’”

“I put my hand behind his back and he was like ‘F**k, she felt the ring box’ but I actually didn’t, but because he thought I did he just BOOM- down on one knee.”

“I was in such disbelief, I just kept being like ‘Is this real? Am I dreaming? Is this real?’”