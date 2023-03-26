EXCLUSIVE! These are the presenters in the running to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy announced his shock decision to step down as host of The Late Late Show on March 16, after 14 years at the helm.

Goss.ie can now exclusively reveal the front runners to replace him – including Claire Byrne, Brendan O’Connor, Tommy Tiernan, Dara O’Briain, Donie O’Sullivan, and Sarah McInerney.

Jennifer Zamparelli, Dáithí Ó Sé, Kathryn Thomas, Ray D’Arcy, Baz Ashmawy and The 2 Johnnies have also been linked to the role.

Ryan took over the coveted late night hosting gig from Pat Kenny back in 2009, at the age of 36.

The news came around the same time that his Saturday night chat show on RTÉ One, titled Tubridy Tonight, came to an end.

The 49-year-old returned to RTÉ Radio 1 in 2015 to host The Ryan Tubridy Show – which he will continue to host after his departure from The Late Late Show on May 26.

Ryan took over The Late Late Show hosting gig from Pat Kenny in 2009, who had begun hosting the late night talk show in 1999 at the age of 51.

The 75-year-old hosted Saturday night talk show Kenny Live! on RTÉ One from 1988, until he landed The Late Late Show.

Pat succeeded Gay Byrne as host of The Late Late Show back in 1999, who presented the talk show since its inception in 1962.

The first episode of the long-standing RTÉ series aired on July 6, 1962, when Gay was just 28 years old.

Now rumours are running wild about who his successor will be.

Insiders have told Goss.ie that bosses are starting to approach presenters for screen tests, with one on one meetings also taking place.

Take a look at the lead stars in the running:

Claire Byrne

Since Ryan announced his departure from The Late Late Show, Claire Byrne has been hotly tipped to replace him – amid calls for a female presenter to take over.

Claire’s odds were intensified earlier this week when Miriam O’Callaghan, who was also tipped for the role, took herself out of the race.

The broadcaster announced the end of her current affairs show, Claire Byrne Live, last May after seven years on air.

The presenter hosts Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1 Mondays to Fridays from 10am, and recently landed a new quiz show called Ireland’s Smartest – which will begin next month.

Following Ryan’s announcement, a source told Goss.ie: “It’s time for a woman to take the reins, the position will now be open to female broadcasters and there will be a hope that a woman will fill the seat.”

“Claire’s ears must be burning as her name is all that’s being mentioned in the halls of RTÉ. She always held the audience incredibly well on Claire Byrne Live, and her confidence on camera is undeniable.

“She’s also great with kids, there’s a playful fun side not many people have seen, but being a mum-of-three she’d be a perfect fit to host the Toy Show every year too.”

Another industry insider told us: “I think the role is Claire’s… I don’t think it’s accidental she is the presenter for RTÉ’s new quiz show.”

Brendan O’Connor

Brendan O’Connor is a strong favourite to replace Ryan Tubridy, Goss.ie can reveal.

The broadcaster, who hosts his own weekend show on RTÉ Radio 1, previously presented The Saturday Night Show on RTÉ One from 2010 to 2015.

A TV insider told us: “Both Pat Kenny and Ryan Tubridy had Saturday night chat shows before they were asked to host The Late Late Show, so if history repeats itself, Brendan could be an option. ”

“He also gained a lot of fans when he hosted his own current affairs panel show Cutting Edge on RTÉ.”

“Brendan is definitely likeable, but with pressure on bosses to hire a female host – he could be fighting a losing battle.”

Sarah McInerney

Sarah McInerney has also been linked to the Late Late Show role, as bosses remain under pressure to hire a female host.

The broadcaster co-hosts Drivetime on RTÉ Radio 1, a fast-moving current affairs programme which covers all the political and topical issues of the day.

She also hosts Prime Time alongside Fran McNulty and Miriam O’Callaghan.

The Late Late Show recently started following Sarah on Twitter, and she shared the screenshot with her followers along with the side eye and laughing face emoji.

Could this mean the show are interested in Sarah taking over as host?

Tommy Tiernan

If bosses wanted to stick with a male host, Tommy Tiernan is the clear favourite to take over.

Tommy has fronted his late night talk show, The Tommy Tiernan Show, on RTÉ One since 2017.

The comedian has long been tipped to take over as host of The Late Late Show from Ryan, with constant public support to take on the job.

Although sources have claimed that Tommy isn’t looking to leave his hit show, insiders have told Goss.ie that he will at least take a meeting about the job.

“Tommy’s show is such a hit so he would be nervous to let it go, however he has said he will take a meeting at the very least,” our source said.

Dara O’Briain

Although the demand for a woman to host The Late Late Show is undeniable, Dara Ó Briain could be the exception.

The popular comedian has predominantly hosted shows in the UK over the past few years, including Mock the Week and Robot Wars.

However, there has been a huge amount of support for him to take over from Ryan on Twitter over the past week, meaning he could be set for a return to Ireland.

A well-placed source told Goss.ie that producers are open to the idea of bringing Irish talent on board from the UK.

“TV bosses want the best of the best to host the Late Late so it makes sense that they are looking at international stars,” our insider said.

“Dara would do very well in the Late Late Show chair. With millions of followers on social media, it’s clear people want to know what he has to say.”

“His experience hosting topical panel shows has also proved he’s well able to cover serious topics, and he’s obviously hilarious too, which gives him an edge.”

Donie O’Sullivan

While Donie O’Sullivan is relatively new to the Irish celebrity scene, Goss.ie can reveal he’s already been invited to a do a screen test for The Late Late Show.

The Kerry man found himself trending on Twitter in January 2021, after he impressed CNN viewers with his calm reporting during the Capitol Hill riots in Washington D.C.

In the midst of the madness, Donie shared live updates from outside the Capitol building, which won him a lot of fans on social media.

Donie’s newfound fame was covered by multiple outlets in Ireland, and he subsequently made an appearance on The Late Late Show via video link.

Months later, the Kerry native was invited to appear on the show in person to chat about his adventures in America’s hinterland, and viewers hailed him a “national treasure”.

A well-placed source told us: “RTÉ asked him in for a meeting straight away, they want to discuss the option of moving back to Ireland and leaving CNN for the role, but Donie might not be ready to swap his US life for Ireland.”

“They want to do a screen test and see how well he would be received. He is hugely popular both here and in the US and his RTÉ documentary was very well received. He definitely is on the short list for possibilities.”

Jennifer Zamparelli

Jennifer Zamparelli is another female who could easily take the reigns of The Late Late Show, and her name is already being mentioned in showbiz circles.

The TV presenter has a comedy background, as she rose to prominence on Republic of Telly, and also produced and starred in her own sitcom Bridget & Eamon.

Since then, Jennifer has become somewhat of an RTÉ darling as she began co-hosting RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars in 2019.

Glamour and glitz aside, the Dublin native has the relatability factor as she broaches more serious topics on her mid-morning RTÉ 2FM show, weekdays from 9am until 12pm.

A source told Goss.ie: “There’s great interest in Jennifer as host. There’s no denying how popular she’s been on Dancing With The Stars since she joined in 2019.”

“Jennifer particularly shone on the show this year with Doireann Garrihy as her co-host, and has really made a name for herself as one of RTÉ’s top presenters.”

“While she’s known for her wise cracking attitude, Jennifer also has a very endearing soft side, and can relate to other working mums out there.”

“There’s no doubt Jennifer will be screen tested for the role, but she’ll have to prove if she’s able to hold an audience on her own.”

Dáithí Ó Sé

Dáithí Ó Sé is a firm RTÉ favourite, so it’s no surprise that he’s in the running for The Late Late Show gig.

The Kerry native, whose broadcasting career began on TG4, currently co-presents RTÉ’s Today alongside Maura Derrane, and has also hosted The Rose of Tralee since 2010.

Interestingly, the pageant was previously fronted by Late Late Show hosts Ryan Tubridy and Gay Byrne.

An insider told us: “It would be such a full circle moment for Dáithí to take over from Ryan as host of The Late Late Show.”

“Dáithí is so popular with audiences both young and old, and he’s got the country vote too, so it’s a no brainer.”

“Hosting RTÉ’s flagship programme is such a coveted role, and it would definitely be a dream come true for Dáithí.”

Baz Ashmawy

Baz Ashmawy has become one of Ireland’s most beloved presenters in recent years, and now he’s being lined up to host the country’s biggest show.

Best known for his Emmy award-winning series How To Kill Your Mammy on Sky, Baz also won a lot of fans when he co-hosted Weekend Breakfast on RTÉ 2FM with Lucy Kennedy.

Baz currently hosts RTÉ’s DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland – which was recently renewed for its fourth season, and is set to kick off on Sunday, March 26.

His sincere nature on the show, combined with his witty one-liners, have made him a shoe-in for the Late Late gig.

A source told Goss.ie: “There’s no denying Baz’s popularity with RTÉ audiences. He’s so charming, and he’d also be the first mixed-race person to host the show – which would be a huge moment.”

“He doesn’t have a huge amount of experience with live TV, but bosses are eager to test all options.”

Kathryn Thomas

Kathryn Thomas’ name has also been thrown into the mix for the RTÉ presenting gig.

The mum-of-two launched her career with the broadcaster when she presented the travel series No Frontiers in the early 2000s.

She began co-hosting Winning Streak back in 2008, but left in 2011; that same year she landed the presenting job on RTÉ’s Operation Transformation.

Throughout her career, Kathryn also hosted five series of The Voice Ireland on RTÉ One, meaning she’s well-experienced when it comes to live television.

An insider told us: “Kathryn is the perfect household name for a show like the Late Late. The mum-of-two is very well liked with the Irish public, and would definitely get guests on the show to loosen up.”

“She’s an absolute pro when it comes to work, but she isn’t afraid to have fun too – which would be great for the madness of the Toy Show. ”

Ray D’Arcy

Ray D’Arcy is also hotly tipped to fill Ryan’s shoes on The Late Late Show.

Similar to many other broadcasters that are tipped for the role, Ray has a decades-long career with RTÉ.

The 58-year-old hosted RTÉ’s flagship children’s series The Den between 1990 and 1998, and presented the Rose of Tralee between 2005 and 2010.

The dad-of-two had his own Saturday night show, titled The Ray D’Arcy Show, on RTÉ from 2015 until 2019, when The Tommy Tiernan Show took over his slot.

Ray now presents The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 on weekdays from 3pm to 4.30pm, which he has been at the helm of since 2015.

Given Ray’s experience of having his own chat show, it’s no surprise he’s being screen tested for the gig. He also won a lot of praise when he hosted The Den revival in 2020.

A TV source told us: “Ray is an obvious replacement for Ryan, and has heaps of experience with live television.”

“He’s already one of RTÉ’s highest-paid presenters, and there’s no doubt he’d be a hit on the Toy Show. He could even invite Zig and Zag to host it with him!”

“It was a huge blow when his show was axed in favour of Tommy Tiernan, so he’d certainly jump at the chance to host the biggest programme in Ireland.”

The 2 Johnnies

RTÉ favourites The 2 Johnnies are also in the running for The Late Late Show, as bosses are keen to test them out.

The duo, otherwise known as Johnny B and Johnny Smacks, have been hosting Drive it with The 2 Johnnies on RTÉ 2FM since last year.

The Tipperary natives are also the hosts of the hugely successful podcast The 2 Johnnies Podcast, and previously landed their own RTÉ docu-series The 2 Johnnies Do America.

A TV insider told Goss.ie: “A conversation has opened with the 2 Johnnies about doing a screen test at the very least. Two presenters together have never been tested for the show, but bosses know how popular the presenters are and they want to try them out.”

“The issue is they might be too young and their podcast is still thriving. Most likely they would need to lose the podcast and the feeling is they would not be ready to do that.”