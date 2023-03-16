Irish Twitter wants THIS presenter to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Ryan Tubridy is stepping down as the host of The Late Late Show after this season.

He will host his final show on May 26th, and his replacement has not yet been confirmed.

People have been tweeting who they would like to see replace Ryan on the RTÉ chat show, and Tommy Tiernan seems to be the favourite.

One person tweeted: “So is Tommy Tiernan getting the #LateLateShow or what?”

Another wrote: “A @Tommedian fronted Toy Show would be all kinds of delightful bonkersness.”

A third penned: “Best of luck to Tubs as he steps down from The Late Late. The best replacement? Tommy Tiernan.”

Tommy is the host of RTÉ’s popular Saturday night show The Tommy Tiernan Show.

An announcement will be made about the next presenter of The Late Late Show during the summer.

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

