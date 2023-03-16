Irish Twitter wants THIS presenter to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy is stepping down as the host of The Late Late Show after this season.

He will host his final show on May 26th, and his replacement has not yet been confirmed.

People have been tweeting who they would like to see replace Ryan on the RTÉ chat show, and Tommy Tiernan seems to be the favourite.

One person tweeted: “So is Tommy Tiernan getting the #LateLateShow or what?”

Another wrote: “A @Tommedian fronted Toy Show would be all kinds of delightful bonkersness.”

A third penned: “Best of luck to Tubs as he steps down from The Late Late. The best replacement? Tommy Tiernan.”

So is Tommy Tiernan getting the #LateLateShow or what? — Robbie Walsh (@RobbieWalsh89) March 16, 2023

I can definitely see Tommy Tiernan doing the Toy Show can't you

#LateLateToyshow @Tommedian pic.twitter.com/n7DzGnV85n — Annie West (@anniewestdotcom) March 16, 2023

Tommy Tiernan doing The Late Late Toy Show would be utter chaos, and I’m all here for it. — Marty Carlin (@martycarlin_) March 16, 2023

Best of luck to Tubs as he steps down from The Late Late.

The best replacement? Tommy Tiernan. — Paul Dillon (@pauldonaldillon) March 16, 2023

Tommy Tiernan should get the Late Late but keep part of his saturday gimmick. He always has absolutely no idea what the next segment will be- format, guests, tone, everything is a surprise to him. It could be Planxty, it could be the toy show, it could be in depth war coverage. — McStrolly (@McStrolly) March 16, 2023

Tommy is the host of RTÉ’s popular Saturday night show The Tommy Tiernan Show.

An announcement will be made about the next presenter of The Late Late Show during the summer.