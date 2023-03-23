EXCLUSIVE! Lucy Kennedy reveals if she’d take over from Ryan Tubridy as host of The Late Late Show

Lucy Kennedy has revealed whether she’d take over from Ryan Tubridy as host of The Late Late Show.

The broadcaster announced his shock departure from the RTÉ chat show last week, after fourteen years at the helm.

The 49-year-old, who will host his final Late Late Show on May 26, will continue to present his radio show on RTÉ Radio 1 on weekday mornings from 9am to 10am.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie about whether she’s throwing her hat in the ring for the coveted hosting gig, Lucy said: “I haven’t been approached by RTÉ, I’ve been living with celebrities [for the upcoming season of Living with Lucy]!!”

“I don’t think that The Late Late Show in its current format would suit me.”

“Ryan is leaving very big boots to fill. In my opinion, he’s one of Ireland’s best broadcasters.”

“I hope that whoever takes over does as good a job as he did.”

It comes just days after Miriam O’Callaghan shut down speculation she was set to take over as host of The Late Late Show, amid calls for the next presenter to be female.

The broadcaster, who was the first woman to host a full episode of RTÉ’s flagship programme when she briefly took over from Ryan during the Covid-19 pandemic, said: “The Late Late Show is an incredible programme. It’s not just the jewel in the crown of Irish broadcasting, it’s also an institution stitched into the fabric of Irish life.”

“Ryan has done a superb job presenting it for the past 14 years. Although the speculation about me being one of the favourites to take over the Late Late Show is very flattering, that won’t be happening as I’m not throwing my hat into the ring to be considered.”

“I love what I do too much on Prime Time to leave it, and what we do in current affairs as a team really matters, and can actually change lives. It’s what I love doing most of all as a broadcast journalist, and I’m not prepared to give that up for any show,” she confessed.

“Just this week for instance, I am in New York interviewing Bill and Hillary Clinton to mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement, which brought peace to our shared island. It may be an imperfect peace, but the horrific violence of the past is gone. These are the kind of interviews and story that matter to me.”

“Interestingly, last night I found the letter I wrote fourteen years ago, the last time the role of presenter of the Late Late Show was up for grabs. In it I told management that I was withdrawing my name from the ring on that occasion too, saying I no longer wanted to be considered for the job if I had to leave Prime Time, and the position – fourteen years on – remains exactly the same.”

Miriam concluded her statement by writing: “I’ve been lucky enough to present the iconic Late Late Show twice, and I loved the experience.”

“I wish whoever does go for the job the very best – it’s a brilliant opportunity and very exciting. I also wish my heartiest congratulations in advance to whoever gets it – what a joyous role, enjoy!”

Other female presenters who have been linked to The Late Late Show role include Claire Byrne, Jennifer Zamparelli, and Sarah McInerney.

On Friday night’s episode of the chat show, Ryan hinted his successor will be a female, as he addressed his exit by saying: “Thank you for staying with me and with us on the show, and I wish my successor, whoever she may be, the very best of luck.”

After receiving a laugh from the audience, Ryan added: “Obviously I jest, but good luck to whoever is next and I’ll be supporting them.”

“But I’m not gone yet so apologies, I’ve still got more to do, I’ll still be on the radio every morning at 9 of course and I’ve lots more that I’m going to do in TV land.”