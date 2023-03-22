Claire Byrne lands exciting new RTÉ gig

Claire Byrne has landed an exciting new RTÉ gig.

The broadcaster will return to Irish TV screens to present a new quiz show, which will see her put Ireland’s most intelligent quizzers through their paces.

Producers of the new show, which is titled Ireland’s Smartest, trawled the country to find contestants with a wealth of knowledge.

The new ten part series starts Sunday, April 2 at 7.30pm on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player.

Ahead of her exciting new TV gig, Claire said: “Ireland’s Smartest has found the cleverest people in this country to compete in a quiz that tests their knowledge and their nerve to the limit.”

“This is a completely new type of show for me, and I was left in awe of these contestants from all over Ireland who can produce correct answers to some really tricky questions under the glare of the lights, in the intensity of the studio, in front of an audience and with the clock ticking all the while.”

“It’s great fun, with lots of tension and you’ll get to test yourself against the best too from the comfort of your own sofa to see who will be awarded the title of Ireland’s Smartest!”

The news comes as Claire is tipped to take over the coveted The Late Late Show hosting gig, after Ryan Tubridy announced his shock departure from the talk show.

Shortly after his exit was confirmed, Miriam O’Callaghan and Claire were hotly tipped for the role, amid calls for the next presenter to be female.

However, Miriam recently insisted she doesn’t want the job, leaving Claire as a frontrunner for the gig.

Speaking to Ryan on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne, the broadcaster admitted: “I think everyone was very surprised [about his departure from the show].”

“We were all very surprised here as well. The news came in and we were like ‘What? Wow!’ I don’t think anyone saw it coming that you decided to leave the Late Late.”

When discussing The Late Late Toy Show, Ryan told her: “There will be Toy Shows with the next person, whoever that might be, Claire.”

Claire jokingly told Ryan that he was “talking to the person who walked away from work” – referring to her stepping away from her show Claire Byrne Live last May.

“Would you not consider walking back?” Ryan asked his RTÉ colleague.

“Let’s not go there!” Claire joked.

During a heartfelt monologue on Friday night’s The Late Late Show, Ryan hinted that his replacement will be a female.

Addressing his exit to the live audience and viewers at home, Ryan said: “As many of you might have heard, I will be leaving The Late Late Show…”

“I just wanted to say a few brief words on it because people were saying ‘so why?’, and the truth of it is that in life you make a decision on the basis of your gut. And this was my gut, and my gut is based on when you know, you know, and it feels right.”

“I’ve been really blown away by all the good wishes from so many people over the last few days, I’m very heartened and I’m very grateful, and I wanted to say thank you to everyone who’s been in touch,” he continued.

“It’s been a real privilege to be with you all every Friday night, to be the custodian of this great institution for the past 14 years. I’ve met some of the most inspiring people, I’ve made some wonderful friends.”

“I have to say a special mention to my friends from the Toy Show down through the years because they’re just amazing kids, many of them now young men and women and thank you to them.”

“But to the Irish public, to you at home, time after time, I’ve been especially bowled over by your generosity raising millions of euro for those who needed it and that’s really something we’ll all be very proud of.”

Concluding his monologue, Ryan hinted his replacement would be a female presenter as he wished his successor the best of luck.

“Thank you for staying with me and with us on the show, and I wish my successor, whoever she may be, the very best of luck,” he said.

After receiving a laugh from the audience, Ryan added: “Obviously I jest, but good luck to whoever is next and I’ll be supporting them.”

“But I’m not gone yet so apologies, I’ve still got more to do, I’ll still be on the radio every morning at 9 of course and I’ve lots more that I’m going to do in TV land.”

Ryan also teased he’s got some “great shows coming up” and promised “the best is yet to come”.

Ryan, who has presented the talk show for 14 years, will host his final The Late Late Show on Friday, May 26 on RTÉ One.

The TV personality will continue to present his radio show on RTÉ Radio 1 on weekday mornings from 9am to 10am.