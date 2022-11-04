I’m A Celeb star pulls out of FIRST bushtucker trial

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return to our screens on Sunday, November 6.

The show will make its highly anticipated return to the Australian jungle, and 10 celebs have already been confirmed for the original line-up for the series.

Two other stars are rumoured to be entering the jungle as bombshell campmates.

In scenes that are set to air during Sunday’s show, comedian Babatúndé Aléshé pulls out of the first bushtucker trial of the series.

The 34-year-old was unable to conquer his fear of heights and take part in the traditional start to the show – Walk the Plank.

The show, which has returned to Australia for the first time in two years, saw all ten campmates attempt to complete the challenge, which saw them dangling in the air on top of a 32-storey building in the Gold Coast region.

In an exciting twist to celebrate the show’s return to Australia, a third platform was added for those brave stars who dared to attempt the skywalk – which was renamed The Ledge.

It has been reported that after 45 minutes of procrastination, Babatúndé was unable to complete the challenge, despite watching his co-stars Jill Scott and Charlene White conquer their fears.

An onlooker told The UK Sun: “Babatúndé was really struggling during The Ledge and everyone felt for him.”

“Jill and Charlene were being really encouraging of Babatúndé but to no avail. He stood there thinking and willing himself to do it for almost an hour but in the end, he chose not to do it.”

Similar to previous years, the first trial of the series will see the campmates split into two teams and will determine which team will spend the night in the inferior camp.

Ten celebrity campmates have already been confirmed for the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb.

Meanwhile, two more celebrities are rumoured to be joining the series as bombshell campmates, after their co-stars have already set into their temporary home for the next couple of weeks.

Earlier this week, another star teased he may be set to appear in the jungle.

To celebrate the return of I’m A Celeb to the Australian jungle, ITV are set to air a special crossover episode between the show and The Masked Singer.

Four stars who have appeared in any of the series over the past 20 years will compete as new wacky characters.

I’m A Celeb will air on ITV and Virgin Media One at 9pm on Sunday, November 6.