ITV set to air ‘unique’ crossover between I’m A Celeb and another MAJOR TV show

ITV are set to air a “unique” crossover between I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and The Masked Singer.

The show will make its highly anticipated return to the Australian jungle on Sunday, November 6, and 10 celebs have already been confirmed for the original line-up for the series.

Two other stars are rumoured to be entering the jungle as bombshell campmates.

In honour of I’m A Celebs return; ITV will air a special crossover episode with The Masked Singer.

Four stars who have appeared in any of the series over the past 20 years will compete as new characters.

Panel Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will all try to figure out who the campmates are.

The four new characters include Witchetty Grub, Koala, Cockroach and Kangaroo.

Comedian Joel Dommett will host the crossover episode, which aies at 7.30pm before I’m A Celeb’s highly anticipated return at 9pm.

ITV’s Katie Rawcliffe said: “What a perfect way to celebrate the return of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! than with a unique mash up of two hugely successful series.”

“Viewers will get to enjoy all things Jungle with a wonderfully bonkers Masked Singer twist.”

“With flamboyant costumes that pay homage to the iconic series as it returns to Australia, families will be able to play alongside our panel in TV’s favourite guessing game.”

The popular programme is a Korean franchise, which has been picked up by countries around the world – including America and the UK.

The wacky reality show follows a group of masked stars, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

The British version, which is hosted by Joel, has become a huge success since it launched in 2020.

Ten celebrity campmates have already been confirmed for the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb.

Meanwhile, two more celebrities are rumoured to be joining the series as bombshell campmates, after their co-stars have already set into their temporary home for the next couple of weeks.

Earlier this week, another star teased he may be set to appear in the jungle.

I’m A Celeb will air on ITV and Virgin Media One at 9pm on Sunday, November 6.