The line-up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2022 has been confirmed

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will return to our screens on Sunday, November 6.

The show will return to its Australian location for the first time since 2019, after travel restrictions forced ITV to film the series at Gwrych Castle in Wales the last two years.

Check out the star-studded line-up below:

Boy George – Pop Icon

Boy George – whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd – says: “I watch I’m A Celebrity every year and I had to think long and hard about this. But I feel like I am in a very fertile creative moment in my life.”

“I am in a moment of rediscovery of who I am as a person, artist and older man and I feel like I do make a lot of effort to be in pop culture. I am bored of being iconic in the corner and if you want to compete in the world then being part of telly is part of that. This is the biggest show on TV and that is why I am doing it.”

“And now I have made the decision, I don’t want to focus too much on what the experience might be like, but my intention is it is going to be amazing. It’s three weeks without make-up and three weeks is nothing. I have just done seven weeks on tour.”

Sue Cleaver – Coronation Street Star

Legendary Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver has revealed she is taking part in the hit ITV series to ‘shake things up’ as she approaches her 60th birthday.

She says: “Doing I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is never really something I considered doing before. But the pandemic happened and then this year, I have just turned 59 and so I decided for my 59th, I was going to shake things up a bit.”

“I realised I needed something that would challenge me and I thought this show would be good – and so that’s why I am doing it.”

Owen Warner – Hollyoaks Star

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner says: “I still can’t believe I am actually going to be in Australia doing I’m a Celebrity. It’s not sunk in yet and it feels surreal.”

“And now it is getting closer, I want to enjoy everything about it. I have told all my friends to vote for me because I will feel like I have wasted it if I don’t do the trials. The trials are part of the I’m A Celebrity experience. It’s great to be going to Australia, the OG format.”

Olivia Attwood – Love Island Star

Olivia Attwood says: “Being part of I’m A Celebrity still hasn’t sunk in yet and when I first got the call to take part, I didn’t really believe it! It felt surreal because taking part in the jungle is the absolute pinnacle.”

“It’s the crème de la crème of all shows and obviously I didn’t have to think about it. I said yes immediately!”

“One of the things that will be nice will be to show a different side to me. I think people think I am high maintenance and I will struggle without make-up and nails but I am not that bothered and I think that might surprise people. I am happy to muck in.”

“It will also be nice to have a digital detox. I do a lot of social media and I spend a crazy amount of time on my phone. My phone causes me stress. We are all prisoners to our phones and so it will be so nice to have this time in life where you are digitally disconnected for three weeks. It’s going to be great to be completely immersed in the

jungle environment and I am excited to see what I can do.”

Mike Tindall MBE – Ex England Rugby Player

Mike Tindall says: “It is sinking in now that I am taking part. I am ready to rumble! I have been asked on numerous occasions to take part. The timing was right this year.”

“I reckon it’s a difficult one to win I’m A Celebrity. I am used to doing something where you know if you do the best you can, you can win. This isn’t that set up. All I would hope to do is be useful to the group.”

“Winning is out of your control. But I am not going in to win it. All I can do is what I think is the best and someone else will judge me on whether they think it is. I am looking forward to it.”

Scarlette Douglas – TV Presenter & Property Expert

Scarlette Douglas says: “It’s so exciting to be part of this series and I was in shock when I got the call from ITV. This programme is always something I have wanted to do as I like to test myself.”

“I am dreading any trial involving spiders and I am also dreading the food trial. It’s going to be hard too not being able to bring my seasoning into camp but I want to prove to everyone I can smash it!”

Charlene White – TV Presenter & Journalist

Charlene White says: “There aren’t that many opportunities to have when you get older and it will be nice to see if I can do this.”

“I’ve given birth to two kids in quick succession, survived that and lived to tell the tale! So, I feel it’s now right to take on another big challenge.”

Chris Moyles – Radio Legend

Chris Moyles says: ““Some people say if something scares you, then do it. But I am a firm

believer you shouldn’t scare yourself! I am a big fan of my own comfort zone, too. I am petrified of heights and getting into camp will be a massive challenge for me. Even that rickety rope bridge makes my heart start going.”

“I have never jumped out of a plane or walked out on a plank on a high rise building before and I know I have got to suck it all up.”

“In the past, I always said no to offers to take part. But this year, I didn’t say no immediately, and I ended up going to a meeting. Now I don’t know why I said yes. But I am a huge fan of the show and I know what I am letting myself in for! My friends who have done it before have told me I will have a great time.”

Jill Scott MBE – England Lioness

Jill Scott says: “I feel like I have got a bit of imposter syndrome to even be on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! It’s all a bit crazy at the minute but I am going with the

flow and as soon as I was asked if I would like to take part, I said yes.”

“It was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. I don’t know what I have let myself in for but my family are huge fans of the show and as soon as I told my mum and sister I was doing it, they were so excited.”

“I have got experience of going into unknown situations when I have joined different teams. But this is completely going into the unknown! I haven’t done any preparation. How can you prepare for something like this? I am not going to suddenly climb up the tallest building I see and stand on top of it!”

Babatúndé Aléshé – Comedian

Comedian Babatunde Aléshé admits he will be doing a lot of screaming in the jungle as he faces up to his fears of “absolutely everything”.

He says: “I am not looking forward to any trials but in terms of the one I am dreading the most, I saw one where someone was lying in a box and they put things into the box like snakes and mice. Now that would freak me out. I think I will lose it!”

“People are going to get to know me through this show a bit better and I just want to enjoy everything. I don’t want to be King of the jungle. I am quite happy to go back to normal life afterwards. But it will be a great adventure and my wife is excited and happy I am

doing it.”