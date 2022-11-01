Popular comedian and politician ‘to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here as bombshell campmates’

Comedian Seann Walsh and former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock are reportedly set to join the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here as a bombshell campmates.

The show will return to our screens on Sunday, November 6, and 10 celebs have already been confirmed for the series.

According to The Sun, Seann and Matt will enter the Australian jungle later in the show.

Matt had to resign from his role as Health Secretary last year after it was revealed that he had breached COVID-19 social distancing restrictions by kissing his colleague Gina Coladangelo, despite being married.

A TV insider told the publication: “Matt is a sensational signing for the show as producers love a star with a story to tell – and they always hope they’ll spill the beans round the campfire.”

“He’s the latest in a long line of figures from the political sphere, including MP Nadine Dorries, Stanley Johnson and MP Lembit Opik.”

“There’s been a question mark over who the twelfth campmate would be, partly because negotiations over Matt going in were so top secret. It seems Matt was a last-minute signing.”

Meanwhile Seann famously appeared on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018, and he was paired up with professional dancer Katya Jones.

The pair hit headlines after they were pictured kissing on a boozy night while Seann was in a longterm relationship and Katya was married.

Another source told The Sun: “Seann is an incredible signing for I’m A Celebrity and it’s a real coup for ITV.”

“His snog with Katya is the biggest scandal to have ever hit Strictly. People still talk about it. Seann has joked about his snog with Katya in his comedy sketches but he’s never spoken in detail about their relationship.”

“Life in the jungle is boring and those long hours around the campfire would be the perfect time for Seann to get talking. He can’t shy away from it either as he’s best known for that snog.”

“It’s unlikely his campmates won’t bring it up. It won’t be an easy watch for Katya or the people burnt by their romance.”

The I’m A Celeb line-up so far includes Love Island star Olivia Attwood, Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, and former rugby ace Mike Tindall.

TV presenter Scarlette Douglas, Loose Women’s Charlene White, Radio X host Chris Moyles, England football player Jill Scott and comedian Babatunde Aléshé complete the line-up.