5 Stunning Looks Worn By Love Island’s Mary Bedford From Boohoo.com

Mary Bedford turned heads when she entered Love Island’s Casa Amor villa.

The 22-year-old came back to the main villa with Toby Aromolaran, but has since been pursuing a romance with Dale Mehmet.

We are obsessed with the model’s style, and have found five exact outfit matches from Boohoo.com so you can get the Love Island look.

Take a look:

Palm Print Twist Cut Out Mini Dress

Lucky enough to be heading abroad this year? Then this is the dress for you.

This mini dress with palm tree print is the perfect piece to wear while heading out for an outdoor meal or cocktails in the sun.

Shop the dress for €28 here.

Textured Oversized Blazer

Blazers are a wardrobe staple.

You can wear it over a top and jeans to dress up a look, or wear it oversized as a stand-alone piece like Mary did.

Grab yours for €30 here.

This co-ord is a popular piece among this year’s Islanders.

It was also worn by Millie Court in orange, and is available in green.

Get yours for €25 here.

One Shoulder Strappy Back Mini Dress

Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe with this lilac mini dress.

Dress it up with a pair of bold coloured heels like Mary did, or opt for a more casual look by accessorising with some sandals or trainers and a denim jacket.

Buy the dress here for just €10.

Tonal Zebra Tailored Blazer and Shorts

We are obsessed with this blazer and matching shorts set!

Unsurprisingly, the blazer is almost sold out, so grab yours before it’s gone for €30 here.

The shorts are just €15 here, or if you prefer a longer length you can get the same print on wide leg trousers for €16.80 here.

Can’t get enough of the tonal print? The corset crop top version is just €12 here, and the cute matching tennis skirt is only €12 here.