The Top Boutiques To Shop For Race Day Attire

With the Punchestown Races fast approaching, we’re on the hunt for some eye-catching race day attire.

Whether you’re dressing to impress for Ladies Day, or want to serve a look on every day of the festival, we’ve listed the best boutiques to shop or rent for all your dress desires.

From chic co-ords to glamorous midi dresses, these boutiques have something for everyone.

McCoy’s Couture Grandeur

McCoy’s Couture Grandeur is an Irish owned boutique located in Crossmaglen, just 50 minutes from both Dublin and Belfast.

They offer a curated selection of high quality occasion-wear exclusive to their store, as well as a limited online range of occasion-wear on their website coyonline.com.

Whether you shop in-store or online, you are sure to find something unique.

New collections are dropped weekly, which are shared on their social media accounts, so if you’re looking for something different for your race day look, then look no further.

After dressing two Galway Best Dressed Finalists in 2022 and 2023, it’s safe to say they have a niche for choosing award-winning race day attire.

McCoy’s Couture Grandeur specialise in sophisticated occasion-wear with a modern twist, by offering timeless silhouettes and elegant tailored pieces, whilst also embracing vibrant, modern aesthetics.

Their collections have been thoughtfully selected, as they love playing with contemporary styles to achieve the right blend of effortless glamour and sophistication – making their occasion-wear truly one of a kind.

Find McCoy’s Couture Grandeur online below:

Gúna Rentals

Introducing Gúna Rentals, your go-to destination for exquisite dress rentals in

Tuam, County Galway.

At Gúna Rentals, their primary focus is affordability and sustainability, ensuring that every lady can access the perfect dress for any occasion without compromising on style or ethics.

Their thoughtfully curated collection features a diverse range of dresses from high street favourites to renowned designer brands.

Whether you’re in search of a timeless classic or a bold fashion statement, their carefully selected range ensures that you’ll find something perfectly suited to any occasion.

Step outside your comfort zone and embrace new possibilities with their diverse collection.

Furthermore, with nationwide delivery services, accessing the perfect blend of

style, affordability, and sustainability at Gúna Rentals has never been easier.

They’re also running an exciting giveaway on their Instagram page to celebrate Gúna’s first year in business.

Find Gúna Rentals online below:

Rag Revolution

Rag Revolution is a fashion rental platform based in Maynooth Co. Kildare, only 30 mins

drive from Dublin City Centre.

Rag Revolution is a pioneer in fashion rental in Ireland. Starting out in 2019, they are now back under new ownership and ready to revolutionise the way we shop.

They truly believe that while the way we shop needs a revolution, our love for fashion

shouldn’t have to change and that’s where Rag Revolution comes in.

They want to create a space where everyone, regardless of their shape, size, or style, will feel empowered to express themselves through fashion without breaking the bank or harming the environment.

Their aim is to provide the extra layers needed on top of what you have in your ‘Coredrobe’ – their term for your Wardrobe Essentials.

This means that for one off events like the Races or a Job Interview, or trying something a little more out there that you know you won’t get cost per wear, they hope that you prioritise rental fashion first and foremost. Saving you space and money, and caring for the planet at the same time.

Rag Revolution is mainly an online platform, but they also offer a try-on service by appointment because they believe in that personable experience, not just transactional.

They’re also launching a “Try before you Rent” service in the coming weeks, where

you receive your selected styles straight to your doorstep!

They are constantly adding to our collection, with designers like AJE, Self Portrait, Bec+Bridge, and Rebecca Vallance currently on their rails, to name a few.

Find Rag Revolution online below:

Catherine McCormack

Catherine McCormack is a luxury ladies boutique, based in Adare, Co. Limerick.

Offering ready to wear ladies clothing, they have been in business for 18 years, and stock a range of top international designer brands.

The brands they have in-store include Safiyaa, Veronica Beard, Joseph, Sonia Rykiel, Brodie cashmere, Olivia Rubin and more.

Catherine McCormack has a very loyal client base of ladies who depend on them for outfits to suit all aspects of their life.

From luxe day wear like cashmere and denim, to dressing clients for business commitments in beautiful tailoring.

Show stopping race wear is also a very important aspect of their business, as they have many clients who attend race meetings both at home and abroad.

Catherine also offers an exclusive couture service in Ireland, working with the brand Safiyaa to create unique styles for their clients in whichever colour they choose.

Through this, they dress clients for top race day events, guaranteeing them exclusivity on what they are wearing.

Find Catherine McCormack online below: