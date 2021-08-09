Steal Her Style: Love Island’s Millie Court stuns in Boohoo co-ord

The set also comes in green and pink

Millie Court has quickly become one of our all-time favourite Islanders.

The 24-year-old Essex native entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell, and has been killing the style game ever since.

The fashion buyer is always bang on trend – turning heads in bright colours, bold prints and gorgeous co-ord sets.

Prior to entering the villa, Millie posed in an orange and pink marble printed crop top and mini skirt co-ord set from Boohoo.com – sharing her OOTD with her Instagram followers.

Want to steal her style? The popular online retailer has 40% off right now, so you can get Millie’s exact look for just €21 here.

The fab two-piece is also available in emerald green for €22.80 here and pink for €25 here.