Our favourite red carpet looks from the IFTAs over the years

The 2024 IFTAs will take place in Dublin tonight, celebrating the best in Irish film and television over the past year.

The 21st awards ceremony, taking place at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, will be hosted for the first time by Emmy-winning broadcaster Baz Ashmawy.

Ahead of tonight’s awards show, we have rounded up some of our favourite looks from the IFTAs over the years.

Take a look:

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley oozed Hollywood glamour at the 2023 IFTAs.

The Late Late Show host looked dapper in a black tuxedo, while his stylish wife stunned in a chic white long sleeve dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.

During an exclusive interview with Goss.ie on the red carpet, Patrick broke his silence on rumours he was set to take over from Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show.

Weeks later, the comedian was confirmed for the top job.

Cat has since landed her own top job on ITV’s This Morning, replacing Holly Willoughby as the show’s main host alongside Ben Shepherd, who has replaced Phillip Schofield.

Amy Huberman

Amy Huberman looked incredible on the IFTAs red carpet in 2016.

The actress wore a floral mesh gown by Turkish designer Umit Kutluk, and paired the look with stilettos from her range with Bourbon.

Victoria Smurfit

Another look we loved from the 2016 IFTAs was Victoria Smurfit’s cream layered gown.

The actress brought the California sunshine with her on the red carpet, and looked like a summer breeze in this chic number, which she paired with metallic heels.

Niamh Algar

Niamh Algar looked effortlessly cool at the 2023 IFTA Awards.

The actress went for an all-black ensemble, but made a statement by pairing it with a striking embellished blazer.

She completed the look with chunky metallic heels, and swept her hair back in a chic ponytail.

Glenda Gilson

Back in 2018, Glenda Gilson wore a gorgeous gold number on the IFTAs red carpet.

The former Xposé presenter accessorised the sparkling floor-length dress with a large leather Obi belt, and wore her hair in a slick ponytail.

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams wore an incredible black and white dress to the 2015 IFTA Awards.

The Irish presenter wore her hair in an updo for the event, and accessorised with a pair of gold earrings.

Simone Kirby

Another show-stopping look that we loved at the IFTA Awards was Simone Kirby’s metallic dress in 2017.

The Irish actress wowed in a black sequined, off-the-shoulder gown made by Vivienne Westwood, accessorised with Edge Only jewellery.

Caitriona Balfe

How stunning did Caitriona Balfe look at the 2018 IFTAs?

The actress wowed in a pair of Gianvito Rossi shoes and a black Erdem dress for the occasion.

Amanda Byram

Amanda Byram looked incredible on the IFTAs red carpet in 2018, wearing a bright orange dress.

With embellishment on the waist and shoulders, the Irish presenter paired the look with a matching orange lipstick, silver heels and diamanté earrings.

Miriam O’Callaghan

Back in 2017, Miriam O’Callaghan stunned on the red carpet in this elegant white number.

The sparkling dress was from the Limerick-based dress hire boutique The Ivory Closet.

The RTÉ star completed the look with sparkly, bow heels and hoop earrings.