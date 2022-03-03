Lea Heart set to make her music festival debut at this summer’s Indiependence

Lea Heart is set to make her music festival debut at this summer’s Indiependence.

Following a two year hiatus, INDIE returns to Mitchelstown, Co. Cork on the Bank Holiday Weekend of July 29 to 31.

Lea will perform at the festival alongside the likes of Lyra, Erica Cody, Becky Hill, Rudimental Live, Bastille and Fatboy Slim.

The Irish songstress, was scouted by Brian Whitehead on TikTok during the first lockdown in 2020, spoke exclusively to Goss.ie about her festival debut.

The Kildare native said: “This will be my first summer with festivals so I’m so excited. It’s going to be a whole new experience for me but I can’t wait.”

“Two years ago I was going to Indiependence with my best friends and now I’m on the lineup. I never in a million years would have thought that. It’s just going to be really really surreal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lea <3 (@iamleaheart)

Lea is also set to perform two nights in The Academy in Dublin on April 19th and 20th, with tickets on sale now.

Speaking about what else we can expect from her in the year ahead, Lea said: “I’m just constantly working on new music.”

“I released my first EP last year, and I can’t wait to bring out another body of work which is even more me, and to tell people more about who I am.”

Lea, who has a huge following of 98.9k people on TikTok, admits she’s “very lucky” to have such supportive fans.

She said: “I know some people have a hard time online, but I’ve been lucky to have some very very supportive people on my social media.”

“You’ll always get the odd comment, the odd message saying stuff that’s so irrelevant, but you just have to remember it’s only one person out of how many thousands.”

Tickets for INDIE22 go on sale this Saturday, March 5 at 10am here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INDIE (@indiependence_festival)