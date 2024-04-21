Lyra reacts to her debut album reaching number one: ‘Mission massively accomplished’

Lyra has reacted to her debut album reaching number one in Ireland, knocking Beyoncé off the top spot.

The Irish singer-songwriter’s self-titled album went to number one on Friday, and admitted it was a “mission massively accomplished”.

However, the Cork star is less confident that she can repeat this week’s feat with the highly anticipated release of Taylor Swift’s new album.

She admitted to the Irish Mail on Sunday: “I was lucky enough to keep Queen Bey down, but I don’t think I’d manage a Swiftie as well. Her fans are dedicated to the cause.”

The singer reaffirmed that she would be “happy with just one week”, even if it is brief.

She continued to say it was “absolutely fine by me” and that it was a “mission massively accomplished.”

Lyra confessed that it seemed impossible at times.

She said: “Because hers was a double album, [the vinyl release] it is like a piece of art, really.”

“I picked it up in Golden Discs when I was putting my own face in front of it and it’s heavy – it kind of feels like a keeper. I was like, ‘Nah, I’m not gonna be able to do it.’ So it’s pretty cool to actually do it.”

The Cork native gushed over the support she received from the Irish public.

“The messages I was getting, I swear it was like I was playing rugby for Ireland or something,” she said.

“I felt like the nation really got behind me on this. I don’t think I would have gotten [number one] otherwise, to be quite honest with you.”

The singer also admitted she never “cried so much” when the charts were announced.

“I woke up in the morning crying. I had to go for two cold showers bloody having a panic attack,” she said.

“I think now I’m just kind of like, ‘Wow.’ It’s almost like [you’d feel] the day after getting married or something.

“Not that I know what that feels like since I’ve never got married.”

The Cork singer released her self-titled debut album last Friday.