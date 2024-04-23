Hozier becomes fourth Irish artist ever to top major US chart

Hozier has become the fourth Irish artist ever to reach number one on the US Billboard 100 song chart.

The Irish singer has topped the chart with his new single Too Sweet, just three weeks after its release.

The 34-year-old took to social media to thank his fans, following the success of the new single from his fifth EP, Unheard, which was released on 29 March.

A huge thank you for all the incredible support from around the world 🖤 #TooSweet has reached #1 in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and #1 for a second week in the UK and Ireland. It means the world that you're enjoying this song so much. Thank you all 🖤 pic.twitter.com/osMW4dB1n2 — Hozier (@Hozier) April 22, 2024

He wrote: “A huge thank you for all the incredible support from around the world 🖤 #TooSweet has reached #1 in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and #1 for a second week in the UK and Ireland.”

“It means the world that you’re enjoying this song so much. Thank you all 🖤”

The track has also topped the charts in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK and Ireland.

Hozier joins the likes of Sinead O’Connor, U2 and Gilbert O’Sullivan as the only other artists who’ve achieved the coveted spot on the US song charts.

Sinéad spent four weeks at the top of the charts with Nothing Compares 2 U in April 1990.

U2 had two No 1s in 1987 with I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For and With or Without You.

Gilbert reached the top spot on the charts with Alone Again (Naturally) in July 1972.