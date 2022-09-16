Meghan Markle’s Variety cover postponed out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle’s upcoming Variety cover story has been postponed out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch passed away peacefully on September 8, at her Scottish estate of Balmoral Castle.

The upcoming cover story for the Power of Women issue was due to be the latest in a string of tell-all interviews, carrying on from the first three episodes of her podcast Archetypes and her recent cover story with The Cut.

Meghan was chosen for Variety’s annual Women’s Impact Report – which highlights the top working women in entertainment but will also be skipping the event.

The Duchess of Sussex recently cancelled her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and postponed the upcoming episodes of her podcast as a mark of respect to her late grandmother-in-law.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Meghan’s tell-all interviews have ruffled a few feathers within the Royal Family.

They said that the “royal family is disappointed by Meghan Markle’s latest comments in The Cut magazine and on her podcast. They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family – claiming a need for privacy – she continues to publicise family matters in public.”

In January 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working members of the Royal Family.

There has been an evident rift between the Sussexes and Prince William and Kate Middleton since then.

The couples were seen publicly together for the first time in over two years when they visited Windsor together on Saturday.

However, it was reported that the William, the new Prince of Wales “invited” the couple to join him and his wife, to put on a united front as they mourned Queen Elizabeth II.

In her recent interview with The Cut, Meghan divulged that she and Harry were “happy” to leave the UK because “just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy”.

She told the outlet that she and her husband were prepared to go anywhere in the Commonwealth to escape their life in Britain and were considering Canada, New Zealand and South Africa before the actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry offered them a home in California.

The mother-of-two said: “Anything to just… because just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy. So we go, ‘Okay, fine, let’s get out of here. Happy to.’”

She also admitted: “I can talk about my whole experience [as part of the Royal Family] and make a choice not to,” adding that she hasn’t yet because she’s “still healing.”

Meghan and Harry tied-the-knot in a lavish ceremony in May 2018.

They welcomed their first child together, a son named Archie the following year.

The couple then welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana after Harry’s late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, last June.

The Sussex family currently live in California but returned to the UK for a string of charity events, before the Queen sadly passed away, prolonging their visit.

The couple are reportedly set to fly their two toddlers to the UK for their great-grandmother’s funeral on Monday, September 19.

You can read more about Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral plans here.