Meghan Markle ‘pauses’ new episodes of her podcast following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle has paused the release of new episodes of her podcast, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her debut Spotify series ‘Archetypes’ last month, with new episodes airing every Tuesday.

A new message on the podcast’s Spotify page reads: “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II.”

The British monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.

Her state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, who have been living in California since 2020, will stay in the UK until the end of the royal mourning period – which finishes seven days after the funeral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly trying to fly their children, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK for their great-grandmother’s funeral.

Meghan’s 12-episode podcast will shed light on the tropes that women across generations have overcome, and will feature candid conversations with some famous faces.

She has already spoke to tennis ace Serena Williams and singer Mariah Carey on the weekly podcast.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in May 2018, and they welcomed their son Archie the following year.

The couple welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Lilibet Diana, last June.