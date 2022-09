Prince William and Princess Kate seen publicly with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the first time in two years

Prince William and Princess Kate have been seen publicly with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the first time in two years.

The two couples arrived at Windsor to greet crowds of well-wishers, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen, who was the longest serving British monarch in history, sadly passed away aged 96 on Thursday.

Great. William, Harry, Kate and Meghan together! This makes me so happy! #QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/unH3DIrHVS — Derrick Slone (@DerrickSlone) September 10, 2022

In recent years there has been some evident tension between William and Harry and their respective wives, as they have become increasingly distant in both their personal and professional lives.

The two couples have not been seen together since the Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey in March 2020, which was held three months after Harry and Meghan announced their plans to resign as senior working members of the Royal Family.

A couple of days after this, Harry and Meghan moved to California, where they now reside with their son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1.

William and Kate awkwardly sat away from Harry and Meghan at the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving back in June.

Upon their arrival, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their seats on the right-hand side of St. Paul’s Cathedral, sitting beside Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat on the opposite side of the cathedral, beside Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Prince Harry and Prince William have been seen together a couple of times since the Duke of Sussex moved to America.

In April 2021, the brothers reunited to attend the funeral of their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Less than three months later, they publicly appeared together again in July 2021, as they unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, commemorating what would have been her 60th birthday.

Harry and Meghan reportedly had “no plans” to meet up with William and Kate on their visit to the UK.

However, the unforeseen death of Queen Elizabeth II has evidently thrust them into the same location.