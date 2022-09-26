Fans think they’ve worked out who Pete Davidson will date next.

The comedian split from Kim Kardashian last month, after nine months together.

The 28-year-old previously dated singer Ariana Grande, model Kaia Gerber, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, actress Margaret Qualley, and other very famous faces.

Now, fans think he’s going to move on with model Emily Ratajkowski – who recently split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Earlier this month, radio host Howard Stern said during an episode of SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show;: “Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next.”

“[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there.”

Fans seem to agree with Howard’s theory, with one tweeting: “Where are the Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski dating rumors??? She’s getting a divorce, him and Kim are done, I was EXPECTING them to pop out together.”

A second wrote: “Gigi [Hadid] and Leo[nardo DiCaprio] dating now Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel…next is Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson i’m telling yall.”

A third penned: “I’m calling it now – emily ratajkowski and pete davidson are going to start dating by the end of the year.”

