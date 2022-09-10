Emily Ratajkowski ‘files to divorce’ Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski has reportedly filed to divorce her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The pair split after four years of marriage back in July.

A source close to the model told PEOPLE at the time, “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”

Page Six has since reported that Emily filed for divorce on Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

The outlet, which claimed to have seen the documents, added that the divorce is being contested, which means there are issues to be litigated.

Rumours first swirled that the couple had split back in July, as Page Six reported that Emily was seen without her wedding ring.

She’s also not wearing her ring in her recent Instagram photos.

Emily and Sebastian were first romantically linked in 2018, after they were spotted packing on the PDA on Valentine’s Day.

That same month, the couple tied-the-knot in a ceremony at New York City’s City Hall.

Emily previously revealed on an appearance on ‘Busy Tonight’ that she and Sebastian had been friends for a while before getting together.

“We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke ‘yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,’” she said.

In March 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Sylvester Apollo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)