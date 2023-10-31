David Harbour spotted partying with actress amid reports he and wife Lily Allen are ‘living separate lives’

David Harbour has been spotted partying with actress Chase Sui Wonders and other celebrities at a fashion event in New York City.

The Stranger Things actor attended Thom Browne’s 20th anniversary dinner on Monday night.

This is the first time the 48-year-old has been spotted in public, following claims he and his wife Lily Allen are “living separate lives”.

The actor, who has modelled for the menswear brand, turned up to the event in a black pleated skirt.

David appeared happy and posed for a selfie alongside actress Chase, and sat next to Thom Browne and Anh Duong for the dinner.

David was signed by the brand after he told his stylist he wanted to wear a kilt on the 2020 Black Widow press tour.

David recently said: “I like the skirt idea on a man and with gender fluidity being what it is, I think really what we’re reexamining is gender roles in a societal structure. It’s very serious, but it’s also very fun.”

good morning i woke up to david harbour in a skirt 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/3iQazyJ1iP — willow the wise (@sapphicjopper) October 31, 2023

David attended the event alone, despite reports Lily was also in New York at the time.

The Not Fair singer was recently papped out in New York City alongside her daughter, Marnie.

Lily Allen is seen in New York City. pic.twitter.com/MvUE3SQp7V — @21metgala (@21metgala) October 29, 2023

According to The Sun, David and his wife have barely spent time together over the past few months.

This comes after fans noticed the Smile singer had seemingly unfollowed her husband on Instagram.

The British singer was based in London during the summer as she starred in the West End production of The Pillowman, while David reportedly stayed in New York.

An insider claimed: “Lily and David have barely been together for the past three months and have been living separate lives.”

“When she was in London for The Pillowman, David was spotted at one performance in July before Lily was left by herself.”

“In her downtime, Lily would be with mates in London or her kids. When she went back to the US with them, there was no sign of David,” the source added.

Goss.ie has reached out to Lily’s rep for a comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen)

The Not Fair singer recently sparked concern as she appears to no longer be following her husband on Instagram, after celebrating their three year anniversary in September.

The couple were also seen posing for pictures at the Chanel and W magazine dinner event in New York City last month.

Lily recently shared a snap of the pair’s wedding day on their anniversary in September and said: “3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen)

The Smile singer confirmed back in 2020 that she had tied the knot with the Stranger Things actor – following reports that the couple had already obtained a wedding licence.

The songstress was previously married to Sam Cooper, but the pair separated in 2015 after four years of marriage.

Lily shares her two daughters with Sam – Ethel-Mary, 11, and Marnie-Rose, 10.