Lily Allen obtains marriage license in Vegas as she prepares to wed Stranger Things star

The singer appeared to show off an engagement ring back in May

Lily Allen obtains marriage license in Vegas as she prepares to wed...

Lily Allen has obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas as she prepares to tie the knot with David Harbour.

The singer and the Stranger Things star got their marriage approval on September 6, according to court records obtained by Fox News.

The couple have been dating since last year, with the couple confirming the relationship in October.

While the couple have yet to confirm their engagement, Lily has been spotted with a diamond on her ring finger on numerous occasions.

Engagement rumours first began circulating after Lily posted a photo in May showing off her toned physique, where fans also noted the ring on her finger.

“Daily Mail readers gon say it’s photoshop,” she wrote, “I AM RIPPED don’t @ me.”

Back in July, the singer shared photos from her travels to Italy, with fans quick to spot a diamond ring on her finger.

“Erm is she engaged?!” one eagle-eyed fan commented.

“OH MY F****** GOD THATS A F****** ENGAGEMENT RING ” another follower commented.

“Congratulations I think ! ” a third added.

Lily and her ex-husband Sam Cooper finalised their divorce in 2018, two years after they split.

The former couple share two children, Marnie Rose and Ethel Cooper.

