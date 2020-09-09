Lily Allen confirms she’s married Stranger Things actor David Harbour

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas

Lily Allen has confirmed she married Stranger Things actor David Harbour in Las Vegas this week.

Following reports that the couple obtained their wedding licence on Monday, the singer posted photos of them getting married at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Vegas.

The 35-year-old simply captioned the photos with red heart emojis.

Lily also shared a photo of herself tucking into a burger, while still wearing her wedding dress.

According to The Sun, their wedding ceremony was carried out by Brendan Paul, owner of the chapel and one of the most famous Elvis impersonators in Las Vegas.

Lily has been dating the 45-year-old actor since last summer, and she was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring back in April.

The songstress was previously married to Sam Cooper, but the pair separated in 2015 after four years of marriage.

Lily shares two daughters with Sam – Ethel-Mary, 9, and Marnie-Rose, 7.