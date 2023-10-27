Lily Allen ‘unfollows’ husband David Harbour on Instagram after marking three year wedding anniversary

Lily Allen has seemingly unfollowed her husband David Harbour on Instagram.

The Not Fair singer has left fans concerned as Lily appears to no longer be following her husband, after celebrating their three year anniversary in September.

The couple also attended the Chanel and W magazine dinner event in New York City last month.

APPARENTLY DAVID HARBOUR AND LILY ALLEN UNFOLLOWED EACH OTHER — NCISFan3858 (@Rocketmanfan47) October 26, 2023

Lily recently shared a snap of the pair’s wedding day on their anniversary in September and said: “3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress.”

As David still follows his wife, fans are hoping that it has been a simple mistake made by the singer.

One X user wrote: “Lily Allen and David Harbor wouldn’t do that to me THEY WOULDN’T.”

The Smile singer confirmed back in 2020 that she had tied the knot with the Stranger Things actor – following reports that the couple had already obtained a wedding licence.

Lily stunned in a Dior dress, as she enjoyed low-key celebrations with her new husband and her two daughters Ethel-Mary and Marnie-Rose.

The couple wed in the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Vegas, which was reportedly carried out by Brendan Paul – owner of the chapel and one of the most famous Elvis impersonators in Las Vegas.

Following their ceremony, the newly weds enjoyed a meal in popular American fast food chain In-N-Out – where they tucked into burgers while the bride wore a face mask.

The songstress was previously married to Sam Cooper, but the pair separated in 2015 after four years of marriage.

Lily shares her two daughters with Sam – Ethel-Mary, 11, and Marnie-Rose, 10.