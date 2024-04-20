Irish influencer Sophie Murray announces engagement to long-term boyfriend Sam Donovan

Irish influencer Sophie Murray has announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend Sam Donovan.

The Dubliner announced the happy news by posting a video of the moment Sam proposed in Australia.

Sophie captioned the sweet post: “It’s a yes in every lifetime 🥹❤️🫶🏼.”

The couple are currently visiting Sophie’s family in Australia, where “SamBae” popped the question with a stunning square princess-cut and pear-shaped diamond ring.

Sophie and Sam met at the popular music festival Electric Picnic – which takes place in Stradbally, Co. Laois – back in 2018.

Since then, the lovebirds have gone back to the festival every year to celebrate their anniversary.

Sophie previously opened up about meeting Sam in a ‘Get Ready With Me’ video posted on TikTok last year.

The Dubliner said at the time: “Myself and Sam bae met at Electric Picnic, well officially met, we knew each other for years [before]… Now we’re back for our four year anniversary in the romantic fields of Stradbally.”

“So I’ll tell you about me and Sam meeting,” she continued, before explaining how her gal pals played a helping hand in their love story.

Sophie said: “Myself and Sam had known each other for years but we bumped into each other four years ago at Electric Picnic, so obviously this weekend’s four years ago which is our anniversary…”

“And I just thought he was so gorge, and I was like ‘girls, we need to find Sam, I want to find Sam’… and I found Sam, and the rest is history!”

The couple then joked that they were going to get married at the festival’s blow up chapel, and said TikTok star Lauren Whelan wanted to be a bridesmaid for the ceremony.

Sophie is one of Ireland’s most in demand influencers at the moment, and won the award for Most Stylish Lady at The Gossies 2023.