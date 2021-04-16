This is why Prince William and Prince Harry won’t walk side-by-side at their grandfather’s funeral

The brothers have been ordered to walk apart during the funeral procession

This is why Prince William and Prince Harry won’t walk side-by-side at...

Prince William and Prince Harry won’t walk side-by-side at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on Saturday, April 17.

Fans hoped the brothers would put on a united front at their grandfather’s funeral this weekend, but Buckingham Palace has confirmed the siblings will walk apart during the procession.

The funeral will take place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, and only 30 people will be allowed attend – in line with current restrictions.

Before the service starts at 3pm, senior royals will walk behind the Duke’s coffin as it travels from the state entrance of Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel.

On Thursday, the Palace confirmed William and Harry will not walk shoulder to shoulder during the procession, as they will be separated by their cousin Peter Phillips.

Then when the coffin is carried into St George’s Chapel, William will move ahead of his younger brother as they take their seats separately.

The arrangements have sparked speculation the brothers are being kept apart deliberately.

However, a Buckingham Palace spokesman has said: “This is a funeral [and] we will not be drawn into those perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and reflect Her Majesty’s wishes.”

Prince Harry hasn’t seen his family in person since he stepped down as a senior working royal last March, alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

The couple have since moved to Los Angeles with their son Archie, and are currently expecting their second child – a baby girl.

The Duke of Sussex will attend his grandfather’s funeral on Saturday without his wife, as she was advised against travelling while pregnant.

The 36-year-old will come face-to-face with his family just weeks after his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on TV.

Harry and Meghan made a number of shocking claims about the Royal family during the interview, which hit headlines worldwide.

The Duchess of Sussex admitted she felt suicidal during her time as a senior working royal, and claimed she wasn’t supported by the Institution.

Meghan also alleged there were “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” their son’s skin might be when he was born.

A shocked Oprah responded: “What? Who, who is having that conversation with you? What?”

Meghan refused to reveal who was having those conversations as it would be “very damaging” to them, but claimed there were “several conversations about it, with Harry.”

Buckingham Palace later issued a statement addressing Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah.

The statement said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Prince William also addressed the interview by insisting the Royal family is “not racist”.

The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 17 – following his death on April 9 at the age of 99.

The Duke’s coffin will be placed onto a specially modified Land Rover, which he helped design, by a bearer party from the Grenadier Guards.

The procession route will be lined by representatives from the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Highlanders, 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Royal Air Force.

After the coffin arrives at St. George’s Chapel, there will be a National Minute’s Silence at 3pm before the service begins.

While guests won’t be allowed sing at the funeral due to current restrictions, Prince Philip chose music to be sung by a reduced choir of four singers.

Check out the full list of guests who will attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral below:

The Queen

The Prince of Wales

The Duchess of Cornwall

The Duke of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke of Sussex

The Duke of York

Princess Beatrice

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie

Jack Brooksbank

The Earl of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex

Lady Louise Windsor

Viscount Severn

The Princess Royal

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

Peter Phillips

Zara Phillips

Mike Tindall

Earl of Snowdon

Lady Sarah Chatto

Daniel Chatto

Duke of Gloucester

Duke of Kent

Princess Alexandra

Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden

Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse

Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma